NCAA Tournament 2023: Early Predictions for Men's Sweet 16 Post-Selection Sunday

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The goal for any of the top teams in the NCAA men's basketball tournament is to cut down the nets at the Final Four.

Before they reach Houston, the top sides have to navigate some potentially difficult matchups to get to the Sweet 16.

Reaching the second weekend of play should be the first goal for top seeds Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue.

Some of the No. 1 seeds could be challenged by No. 8 or No. 9 seeds in the second round, but if they play their best games, they should get through to the second weekend.

Other top teams in the March Madness bracket have larger concerns, whether it be injuries or poor form.

Chalk typically does not hold in the Big Dance, so we should see a few of the top 16 teams in the field fall in the first or second round. Tennessee and Virginia are among the programs on upset alert, and that could lead to some interesting seed pairings in the Sweet 16.

