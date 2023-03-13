49ers Rumors: Tashaun Gipson Signs New 1-Year Contract Ahead of 2023 NFL Free Agency

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Veteran safety Tashaun Gipson enjoyed his first season in the Bay Area so much that he decided to skip free agency and stay put.

Gipson reportedly has re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers on a new one-year contract worth as much as $2.9 million:

The deal between San Francisco and Gipson comes less than 24 hours before the start of the early negotiating window for free agency, which will officially open on Monday at noon ET. The start of the new league year is Wednesday, which is when deals can be signed.

An 11-year veteran, Gipson signed with the 49ers just before the start of the 2022 season. He took over the starting free safety spot when Jimmie Ward suffered a training camp injury, and he maintained his position for the entire year.

Gipson appeared in all 17 games and recorded 61 total tackles, eight passes defended and a team-high five interceptions. It was his second time in the past three years registering over 60 tackles.

The 32-year-old had also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears before landing in San Francisco. Gipson had some familiarity with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan from their brief time together in 2014 when Shanahan was on the Browns coaching staff, which was the same year Gipson recorded a career-high six interceptions.

The safety position remains an area that the 49ers need to address, as Ward and Tarvarius Moore both will be unrestricted free agents. Retaining Gipson is a step in the right direction for San Francisco.