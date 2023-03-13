X

    D'Angelo Russell Excites Twitter Despite Lakers' Loss to Knicks Without LeBron James

    Francisco RosaMarch 13, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 12: D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers goes to the basket during the game on March 12, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Although the Lakers took a step back in its push to climb up the Western Conference after losing to the New York Knicks 112-108 on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena, D'Angelo Russell put on a show in another tremendous primetime performance.

    In just his second game back from injury for the Lakers, Russell poured in 33 points to go along with eight assists and five rebounds in the loss. He just didn't get enough support for the win, namely from his fellow star Anthony Davis, who struggled for most of the night.

    Davis finished with just 17 points on 8-of-18 shooting, though he did pull down 16 boards. Meanwhile, New York's two stars of the night, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, combined for 66 points and were just too much for the Lakers to handle.

    Russell also scored 28 points with nine dimes in the Lakers' previous game, a win over the Toronto Raptors. He's been one of the team's best players since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    If Los Angeles completes its playoff push, it'll be thanks in large part to the play of Russell.

    And Twitter wanted to give the former All-Star his props.

    D'Angelo Russell Excites Twitter Despite Lakers' Loss to Knicks Without LeBron James
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NBA @NBA

    D'ANGELO RUSSELL CAN'T MISS.<br><br>He's 12-14 on ESPN 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/bfh5Agu57p">pic.twitter.com/bfh5Agu57p</a>

    Chris Manning @LD2K

    DLO absolutely cookin.

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    D'Angelo Russell is HOOPING!!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a>

    LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo

    D'Angelo Russell leading the Lakers to the playoffs <a href="https://t.co/oNIe5rn9Hn">pic.twitter.com/oNIe5rn9Hn</a>

    LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo

    my grandpa had Jerry West<br>my dad had Magic Johnson<br>I have D'Angelo Russell

    Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports

    Somewhere Marcelo Huertas is watching D'Angelo Russell and Julius Randle duel with a giant smile

    Noah Camras @noahcamras

    The Lakers need to extend D'Angelo Russell before he hits free agency. He is a perfect fit on this team.

    Lakers (21-2) @onlytaron

    D'Angelo Russell right now <a href="https://t.co/nCvFbu3cYd">pic.twitter.com/nCvFbu3cYd</a>

    With the loss, the Lakers fell to 33-35 and, with the bunched-up nature of the Western Conference, were knocked out of the play-in spots and the playoff picture. They sit right behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are the 10th seed.

    The team will try to stay afloat and in the picture without superstar LeBron James, who is still expected to miss some more time with a foot tendon injury.