CBI 2023: Tournament Bracket, Schedule, Format and Men's Teams to Watch

0 of 4

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Just because a team doesn't qualify for the NCAA tournament—or the NIT for that matter—doesn't mean its season is over. The College Basketball Invitational is an opportunity for some of those teams that didn't make the Big Dance to still earn some hardware.

The CBI is going into its 15th year of existence and will have 16 teams invited to this year's tournament, which is set to take place at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida from March 18-22.

Past winners of the tournament include teams like Loyola Chicago, Nevada, North Texas and Wyoming, which have all used it as a launching pad to being NCAA tournament mainstays.

And that's what many of the teams will be hoping to achieve in 2023, in addition to winning some postseason honors.

Here's the schedule for the 2023 CBI along with some of the top teams to watch in the tournament.