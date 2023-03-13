NCAA Men's Tournament Odds 2023: Houston, Alabama Favorites After Bracket Released

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Championship week is officially over and the NCAA tournament bracket is finally here. The selection committee unveiled the field of 68 on Sunday, and with it came a fair share of surprises and disappointments.

Alabama grabbed the top overall seed, while Kansas, Houston and Purdue round out the No. 1 seeds.

The Crimson Tide and Boilermakers were each dominant in their respective conference tournaments, powering their way to titles with extremely talented and deep rosters.

Meanwhile, Kansas, which a few experts considered as the front runner for the top overall seed going into championship week, ended up losing in its conference tournament title game to Texas by 20 points.

Houston was probably the most surprising conference front-runner to lose in its tournament after it dominated the AAC for most of the year before losing to Memphis in the conference championship 75-65 on Sunday.

Despite their tournament blip, the Cougars are actually the favorite to win the NCAA Tournament after the odds were released late Sunday night. Houston has +500 odds to take home the national championship.

The Cougars went 31-3 this season and lost just one game in conference play, which came against Temple on Jan. 22.

Rounding out the top five favorites are Alabama (+700), Kansas (+800), Purdue (+1000) and UCLA (+1200).

