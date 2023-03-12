X

    Crufts Dog Show 2023 Results: Final Winners, Top Photos and Reaction

    Doric SamMarch 12, 2023

    The Lagotto Romagnolo, "Orca" with handler Javier Gonzalez Mendikote react to their win in the Best in Show event on the final day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England, on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
    OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

    The 2023 Crufts Dog Show has officially wrapped up, and history was made.

    The prestigious Best In Show award was given to Orca the Lagotto Romagnolo, the first of its breed ever to win the show's top honor.

    Crufts @Crufts

    What a winner! Orca the Lagotto Romagnolo is your 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Crufts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Crufts</a> Best in Show!🐶🏆💚 <a href="https://t.co/oVldA3oR3Y">pic.twitter.com/oVldA3oR3Y</a>

    AFP News Agency @AFP

    "Orca" the Lagotto Romagnolo poses with handler Javier Gonzalez Mendikote after winning Best in Show at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Crufts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Crufts</a> <a href="https://t.co/cskQ102aru">pic.twitter.com/cskQ102aru</a>

    Jason Jones @trinijayjay

    An absolutely gorgeous winner! Congratulations to "Orca" a Lagotto Romagnolo which is generally an unknown breed but will be better known after winning <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/crufts2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#crufts2023</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BestInShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BestInShow</a> 🐶🦴🐾🫶🏽 <a href="https://t.co/Lb8vZBqi0b">pic.twitter.com/Lb8vZBqi0b</a>

    Per ITV, Orca's handler drove 25 hours just to get to the show in Birmingham, England.

    "I have worked for the last 20 years to achieve something like this in my life," Javier Gonzalez Mendikote said after the win. "So I think it's really special and even more … with Orca."

    Blondie the English sheepdog was named reserve behind Orca. Other winners from Day 4 included Jake the standard poodle in the Utility group and Dublin the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel in the Toy group.

    Crufts @Crufts

    Your 2023 Utility group winner is Jake the Standard Poodle!🐩🏵️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Crufts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Crufts</a> <a href="https://t.co/ygiXPigT7i">pic.twitter.com/ygiXPigT7i</a>

    Crufts @Crufts

    The final dog through to 'Best in Show' is Dublin 👑🐶 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Crufts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Crufts</a> <a href="https://t.co/tptX19dDQ8">pic.twitter.com/tptX19dDQ8</a>

    But of course, the highlight of the day was the agility competition. There was also an exciting Flyball final, which saw the Road Runners team repeat as champions and set a new record.

    Crufts @Crufts

    There's fast, and then there's Tiger fast 🐯⚡<br><br>A winner worthy of our fast agility run from Day 4!<a href="https://twitter.com/SKODAUK?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SkodaUK</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Crufts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Crufts</a> <a href="https://t.co/MURH0Niqm0">pic.twitter.com/MURH0Niqm0</a>

    Crufts @Crufts

    Reigning Champions. Record Breakers.💪<br>Roadrunners retain their <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Crufts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Crufts</a> crown for the second year in the row!👑 <a href="https://t.co/txqlhTOmVC">pic.twitter.com/txqlhTOmVC</a>

    The day belonged to Orca, however, and the new champ will reign until the event returns next year. The 2024 Crufts Dog Show is scheduled for March 7.