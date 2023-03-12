Crufts Dog Show 2023 Results: Final Winners, Top Photos and Reaction

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 Crufts Dog Show has officially wrapped up, and history was made.

The prestigious Best In Show award was given to Orca the Lagotto Romagnolo, the first of its breed ever to win the show's top honor.

Per ITV, Orca's handler drove 25 hours just to get to the show in Birmingham, England.

"I have worked for the last 20 years to achieve something like this in my life," Javier Gonzalez Mendikote said after the win. "So I think it's really special and even more … with Orca."

Blondie the English sheepdog was named reserve behind Orca. Other winners from Day 4 included Jake the standard poodle in the Utility group and Dublin the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel in the Toy group.

But of course, the highlight of the day was the agility competition. There was also an exciting Flyball final, which saw the Road Runners team repeat as champions and set a new record.

The day belonged to Orca, however, and the new champ will reign until the event returns next year. The 2024 Crufts Dog Show is scheduled for March 7.