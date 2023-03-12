X

    Players Championship 2023: Instant Reactions to Scottie Scheffler, Final Leaderboard

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: Scottie Scheffler of the United States celebrates after making his putt to win on the 18th green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
    The Scottie Scheffler Era is upon us.

    The streaking golfer claimed the Players Championship on Sunday, shooting a 3-under 69 in the final round to finish 17-under for the tournament, a cool five strokes ahead of Tyrrell Hatton in second place.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    The winning moment for Scottie Scheffler <a href="https://twitter.com/THEPLAYERSChamp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@THEPLAYERSChamp</a> 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/rUOszAs6vT">pic.twitter.com/rUOszAs6vT</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Three birdies in a row for Scottie Scheffler!<br><br>He leads by FOUR <a href="https://twitter.com/THEPLAYERSChamp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@THEPLAYERSChamp</a>. <a href="https://t.co/PNVoyRAP5i">pic.twitter.com/PNVoyRAP5i</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    He does it again!!<br><br>Scottie Scheffler chips in for birdie and extends his lead to 3 <a href="https://twitter.com/THEPLAYERSChamp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@THEPLAYERSChamp</a>. <a href="https://t.co/07XgNQ6wex">pic.twitter.com/07XgNQ6wex</a>

    He earned nearly a million dollars for every stroke he won by.

    Spotrac @spotrac

    THE PLAYERS Championship 2023 Payouts<br><br>1. Scheffler, $4.5M<br>2. Hatton, $2.725M<br>T3. Hovland/Hoge, $1.475M<br>5. Matsuyama, $1.025M

    Viktor Hovland (-10), Tom Hoge (-10) and Hideki Matsuyama (-9) rounded out the top five.

    Below, we'll break down the top instant reactions from Sunday's final round.

    Scheffler Enters Rarefied Air

    Here's a fun stat for the Scheffler stans out there:

    Justin Ray @JustinRayGolf

    Players to hold the Masters and Players Championship titles at the same time:<br><br>Jack Nicklaus<br>Tiger Woods<br>Scottie Scheffler

    Any time you find yourself in a stat that includes Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, you have impressed. Scheffler is on another level at the moment.

    Just Another Dominant Performance From Scheffler

    We continue the love fest, because Scheffler shot 10 strokes under par over the weekend to take this one home. He absolutely smoked a field of top PGA performers, and honestly, nobody was particularly shocked to see it.

    Ryan Whitney @ryanwhitney6

    Scheffler is a machine. Just an incredible player. Seems to come from a great family. His dad told him "be a better person than a golfer". Awesome stuff. Having said all that, he is so boring. Does nothing for me. If he runs away with the masters again and ruins Sunday I'll snap

    Dan Rapaport @Daniel_Rapaport

    Let's not led the general weirdness of this week overshadow the fact that Scottie Scheffler just beat all the top PGA Tour players by at least 5 shots. A full 9 shots ahead of 7th. He kept it on the rails when as one else could for all 4 days. That was ruthless.

    Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac

    Scottie Scheffler is so disgustingly good at golf and seems like an even better person. Easy guy to root for

    Jason Sobel @JasonSobelTAN

    Six wins in his last 27 starts, but it's not just the quantity of wins for Scottie Scheffler. It's the variety. Victories at TPC Scottsdale (twice), Bay Hill, Austin CC, Augusta National and TPC Sawgrass. Five completely different golf courses. That's so ridiculously impressive.

    Justin Ray @JustinRayGolf

    Scottie Scheffler: +17.17 strokes gained tee to green this week, most by a tournament winner at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThePlayers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThePlayers</a> since tracking began<br><br>He's the first Players winner ever to lead the field in both driving distance and greens in regulation.

    Brad Townsend @townbrad

    Dallas' Scottie Scheffler vaults back to No. 1 in the world with a dominate Players Championship victory, his 6th win in his last 27 starts.

    Coming into this tournament, the hottest player in the world was Jon Rahm, who of course had to withdraw because of a stomach illness. But Scheffler bumped him out of that distinction on Sunday.

    It's Scheffler's world, and we're all just struggling to hit par in it.

    Min Woo Lee's Magic Ran Out

    Lee was one of the final golfers to even qualify, but after shooting 12-under over the first three rounds, he found himself in the final pairing with Scheffler.

    "Tomorrow could be the biggest day of my life," he told reporters Saturday. "I just crept into this tournament, and I'm making the most of it. I'm soaking it all in."

    Alas, it wasn't to be—while Scheffler continued his ascent into stardom, Lee struggled on Sunday, shooting a 76 that dropped him into a tie for sixth place.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Triple bogey for Min Woo Lee.<br><br>He's now three shots back <a href="https://twitter.com/THEPLAYERSChamp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@THEPLAYERSChamp</a>. <a href="https://t.co/aftTneMzRn">pic.twitter.com/aftTneMzRn</a>

    Still, it was a far better result than he would have expected coming into the tournament. Stars like Rory McIlroy didn't even make the cut, but Lee found himself in the final pairing. Not too shabby.