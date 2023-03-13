NCAA Women's Basketball Bracket 2023: Results, Seeds, Reaction and Analysis

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The 2023 NCAA women's basketball tournament bracket was revealed on Selection Sunday.

To no one's surprise, South Carolina earned the No. 1 overall seed thanks to its perfect 32-0 record. The other No. 1 seeds were Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford, while Illinois, Mississippi State, Purdue and St. John's just made the cut as the last four in.

Here's a look at this year's bracket:

Make your picks: Play the NCAA March Madness Women's Bracket Challenge.

As expected, the Gamecocks likely won't face much resistance on their road to the Final Four as Aliyah Boston and Co. look for their second straight national championship and third in program history. The No. 2 seed in the Greenville 1 region is Maryland, which South Carolina already defeated by 25 points earlier this season.

There's another interesting repeat matchup awaiting the Gamecocks if No. 4 UCLA makes it that far, as the Bruins lost by only nine points to South Carolina earlier in the year. While that doesn't sound like much a consolation, the Gamecocks had a point differential of plus-30.3 this season, so losing by single digits should provide some solace, however minimal.

The Cardinal are on the same side of the bracket, making for another possible rematch in the national semifinal. Stanford took South Carolina to overtime in a five-point loss in November, so the Haley Jones-led group will have some confidence if they run into the Gamecocks again. However, Caitlin Clark and the second-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes could make things difficult for the Cardinal in the Seattle 4 region.

If South Carolina is able to make it through to the national title game, interesting potential matchups await on the other side of the bracket.

The Gamecocks have not faced the Hoosiers, who have some tough teams in the Greenville 2 region like No. 2 Utah and No. 3 LSU. Also, a possible rematch could be on the horizon against UConn, which is seeded No. 2 in the Seattle 3 region and could present a challenge for the Hokies.

The NCAA women's tournament will tip off Wednesday with the First Four, while the first round will officially begin Friday.