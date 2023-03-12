Bills Rumors: Buccaneers FA Lavonte David Linked to BUF by Scouts Ahead of FA

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While it's not ruled out that Lavonte David will remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he tests free agency on March 15, there are scouts that believe the three-time All-Pro would be a good fit with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler made sure to also say that there's a "decent chance" David remains in Tampa, where he's spent entirety of his 11-year professional career.

David, 33, has proven himself as one of the best coverage linebackers in the league and is coming off another 120-plus tackle season. There'll be no shortage of suitors for his signature.

It is interesting seeing Buffalo as a potential suitor for David, as the Bills are not only a contender—and a desirable option for anyone looking to win—but linebacker may soon become a position of need for the organization.

Although the Bills were able to agree to a contract extension with 2022 First-Team All-Pro selection Matt Milano, it's unlikely they'll be able to bring back star middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who is reportedly highly coveted.

Fowler reported that the two-time Pro Bowler will possibly get somewhere close to $20 million per year with a few teams willing to meet the price tag.

Buffalo is currently $17.1 million over the cap and likely won't be able to make any magic happen to sign its former first-round pick.

If Edmunds does end up walking, that could open up a spot for David who will be a much cheaper option than the 24-year-old. David was set to have a $6.85 million cap hit in 2023.

Of course, it'll depend on who the Bills hire to replace Leslie Frazier as defensive coordinator and what kind of defense they decide to run. At the end of February, Frazier decided to take a year off from coaching.