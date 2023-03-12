Packers Rumors: Allen Lazard Waiting on Aaron Rodgers Decision; Ravens, Chiefs Linked

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard "is waiting to see what Aaron Rodgers is going to do" as he ponders his next move in free agency, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported earlier Sunday that Lazard "could end up wherever Rodgers does" but that his value isn't generally dependent upon his rapport with the four-time MVP.

Graziano listed the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs as possible landing spots if he leaves the Green Bay Packers.

The 2023 free-agency class is a group that could drastically shift the balance of power in the NFL.

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints, while the Giants used their franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was given the non-restricted franchise tag by Baltimore, while Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith are both staying put. Eagles running back Miles Sanders' fate remains a mystery, and he's one of the top remaining offensive players to monitor.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer, Bengals safety Jessie Bates III and Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn are some of the biggest names on the defensive side of the ball who could be changing teams.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

