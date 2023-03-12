Raiders Rumors: Jordan Poyer Linked in FA; LV 'Almost Certainly' to Pursue DB Help

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

As NFL free agency quickly approaches, the Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly looking to shore up the back end of their defense by pursuing a Pro Bowler.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "The Raiders almost certainly will add defensive back help and could have some interest in veteran Jordan Poyer, who would be a calming presence for a young back end."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

