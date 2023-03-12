NFL Rumors: Leonard Floyd Drawing 'Plenty of Interest' After Rams Release

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Following his release from the Los Angeles Rams on Friday, pass-rusher Leonard Floyd is already getting a lot of buzz from teams around the league, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler expects Floyd to sign relatively quickly because of all the interest he's been receiving.

Floyd, 30, is a former top-10 pick in the 2016 draft for the Chicago Bears who was released by Chicago ahead of the 2020 season. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams and had an immediate impact in Los Angeles, racking up 10.5 sacks in his first season with the organization, which led to a four-year, $64 million extension.

