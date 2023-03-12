X

    NFL Rumors: Leonard Floyd Drawing 'Plenty of Interest' After Rams Release

    Francisco RosaMarch 12, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 25: Leonard Floyd #54 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
    Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

    Following his release from the Los Angeles Rams on Friday, pass-rusher Leonard Floyd is already getting a lot of buzz from teams around the league, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

    Fowler expects Floyd to sign relatively quickly because of all the interest he's been receiving.

    Floyd, 30, is a former top-10 pick in the 2016 draft for the Chicago Bears who was released by Chicago ahead of the 2020 season. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams and had an immediate impact in Los Angeles, racking up 10.5 sacks in his first season with the organization, which led to a four-year, $64 million extension.

