Final Four Predictions 2023: Early Projections Following Men's NCAA Bracket Release

0 of 4

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Whatever your favorite method for filling out your bracket is, it's time to get to work. The selection committee has spoken and the men's 2023 NCAA Tournament is set.

Sixty-eight teams will start the first weekend of the tournament with hopes of making it to the championship, but only four will make it to Houston for this year's Final Four.

The No. 1 seeds are the obvious choices in each region. LIST THE ONE SEEDS

It's fitting, though, that the No. 1 ranked team heading into conference championship week in Houston was upset by Memphis in one of the final games before the committee finalized their choices. The Tigers are just the embodiment of the parity that has been displayed all season and the potential for a chaotic tourney.

Still, March Madness is about making predictions and hoping they don't go down in flames. With that in mind, here's an early look at each region through the lens of a Final Four prediction.

Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.

Make your picks: Play the NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Challenge and Tournament Run.