Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: Raiders, Texans Linked to 49ers QB by NFL Scouts, Execs

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders are both believed to be seeking their quarterback of the future, but there's reportedly a chance that they go after a veteran free agent this offseason.

"Predictions among a handful of scouts and execs: The Texans and/or Raiders look to sign Jimmy Garoppolo," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday. "That could affect the top of the draft if one of those teams decides not to pursue a rookie quarterback, unless Garoppolo is a bridge."

The Texans are in great position to land one of the top signal-callers in the 2023 draft, as they own the No. 2 overall pick as well as the No. 12 pick. The Raiders have the No. 7 pick, and there's a chance they look to trade up in order to land the player of their desires. The top quarterback prospects in this year's draft class are viewed as Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson.

Garoppolo is set to be one of the most sought-after free agents on the market when the new league year begins Wednesday. He has been a member of the San Francisco 49ers since 2017, when he was acquired in a midseason trade with the New England Patriots.

The 31-year-old is coming off a season of highs and lows, as he was a stabilizing force for the 49ers when second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffered a broken ankle in Week 2. However, Garoppolo ended up fracturing his foot later in the year, ending his campaign prematurely.

In his 10 starts, Garoppolo led the 49ers to seven wins and he threw for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. San Francisco finished with a 13-4 record and made it to the NFC Championship before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Signing Garoppolo would be an interesting move for either Houston or Las Vegas, as he likely would carry a hefty price tag thanks to interest from around the league. Both franchises would have cheaper options by looking through the draft for their next quarterback, and there are other veterans on the open market who would cost less than Garoppolo.