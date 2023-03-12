Report: Quincy Williams, Jets Agree to 3-Year, $18M Contract ; Brother of Quinnen

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Jets have reportedly kept Quincy Williams in town, reaching an agreement on a three-year, $18 million contract extension, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

ESPN's Dan Graziano first reported the Jets were hoping to come to an agreement with him before the start of free agency Wednesday.



Williams, 26, has been with the Jets for the last two years after being claimed off waivers by the organization ahead of the 2021 season. He is the brother of New York's star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who is in line for a potential contract extension himself this offseason, per Graziano.

While he's been one of the less-heralded players on New York's talented, young defense, Williams has quietly become one of the most important players for the Jets on that side of the ball.

After struggling in his two seasons in the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Williams headed to New York and had an immediate impact.

In each of his seasons with the organization he's had over 100 total tackles, including 110 in 2021. He had 106 in 2022 to go along with a career-high three sacks.

If New York is able to lock down Quinnen long-term after sealing an agreement with his brother, the spine of its defense will be in capable, talented hands for the foreseeable future.