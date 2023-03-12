Jets Rumors: Quincy Williams Contract Extension Eyed by NY; Brother of Quinnen

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Jets are hoping to keep linebacker Quincy Williams in town and reach a contract extension before he is able to hit the free-agent market, according to a report by ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Williams, 26, has been with the Jets for the last two seasons after being claimed off waivers by the organization ahead of the 2021 season. He is the brother of New York's star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who is in line for a potential contract extension himself this offseason, per Graziano.

While he's been one of the less-heralded players on New York's talented, young defense, Williams has quietly become one of the most important players for the Jets on that side of the ball.

After struggling in his two seasons in the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Williams came to New York and had an immediate impact.

In each of his seasons with the organization he's had over 100 total tackles, including 110 in the 2021 season. He had 106 in 2022 to go along with a career-high three sacks.

It'll be interesting to see how much Williams will cost the Jets, as the linebacker will certainly be looking for a raise over the $2.5 million cap hit he had last season.

If New York is able to lock down Quincy and Quinnen long-term, the spine of its defense will be in very capable and talented hands for the foreseeable future.