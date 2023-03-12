X

    Alabama Crowned as CBB's Best by Fans After Crushing Texas A&M for SEC Championship

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 12, 2023

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 12: Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide drives to the basket against Andersson Garcia #11 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half in the SEC Basketball Tournament Championship game at Bridgestone Arena on March 12, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    Alabama is the champion of the SEC men's basketball tournament for the second time in three years.

    The Crimson Tide defeated Texas A&M 82-63 in Sunday's championship game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The victors didn't only win a conference tournament crown but likely secured a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament as well after also taking home the SEC regular-season title.

    Brandon Miller notched a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds, but he struggled from the field with 5-of-20 shooting and needed some of his teammates to pick up the slack. Jahvon Quinerly (22 points, 4-of-8 from three-point range) and Charles Bediako (12 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks) answered the call.

    The balanced effort led to plenty of love on social media:

    Kevin Sweeney @CBB_Central

    Alabama sending a message today. The sleep-walking down the stretch of the regular season appears to be over. Best team in the country.

    Joe Rexrode @joerexrode

    Alabama un-mucks it, emphatically. This is a national championship contender. That's not news, but it's been really apparent this weekend.

    Jonathon Warriner @Bracketologist3

    Alabama is the best team in College Basketball, they deserve the #1 overall seed and have as good of a chance as anyone to cut down the nets.

    Aaron Torres @Aaron_Torres

    Have said since January, at their best - Alabama is the best team in college basketball.<br><br>Through two and a half days at the SEC Tournament, Alabama is at their best

    Alex Boothe @AlexBootheTV

    DOUBLE SEC CHAMPS!!!<br><br>Alabama is the BEST team in college basketball and should be the number 1 overall seed in a few hours. <a href="https://t.co/zL1TUEksv7">pic.twitter.com/zL1TUEksv7</a>

    Jordan Harper @HarperNation24

    Alabama wins the 2023 SEC Tournament Championship with a dominant 82-63 win over Texas A&amp;M.<br><br>Nate Oats has been at Alabama for four years and they have won 2 SEC Regular Season Titles and 2 SEC Tournament Championships.<br><br>The best team in America.

    Matt Norlander @MattNorlander

    Alabama getting the No. 1 overall over Kansas is on the table. <br><br>KU has most Q1 wins—but didn't nab both its reg-season and conf tourney titles. <br><br>Bama did. It has fewer losses. Better in four of six team sheet metrics. <br><br>Then again, the SECT final never means anything ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    Alabama Men's Basketball @AlabamaMBB

    A BLOCK PARTY ON BROADWAY!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://t.co/e6KQvfmTE5">https://t.co/e6KQvfmTE5</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RollTide?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RollTide</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueCollarBasketball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueCollarBasketball</a> <a href="https://t.co/E0ZQEKmtLb">pic.twitter.com/E0ZQEKmtLb</a>

    Alabama Men's Basketball @AlabamaMBB

    JAHVON. QUINERLY.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://t.co/e6KQvfmTE5">https://t.co/e6KQvfmTE5</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RollTide?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RollTide</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueCollarBasketball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueCollarBasketball</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ef8MVsTEPQ">pic.twitter.com/Ef8MVsTEPQ</a>

    Alabama Men's Basketball @AlabamaMBB

    THE BEST PLAYER IN COLLEGE BASKETBALL!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://t.co/e6KQvfmTE5">https://t.co/e6KQvfmTE5</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RollTide?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RollTide</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueCollarBasketball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueCollarBasketball</a> <a href="https://t.co/vMMNK68eLK">pic.twitter.com/vMMNK68eLK</a>

    Austin Hannon @AustinHannonSI

    I think Jahvon Quinerly is in a good mood.<br><br>He's been the best player on the floor today — and he knows it.

    Kevin Scarbinsky @KevinScarbinsky

    Moving Jahvon Quinerly into the starting lineup for the <a href="https://twitter.com/SEC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SEC</a> Tournament ranks as one of Nate Oats' smartest coaching decisions since taking over <a href="https://twitter.com/AlabamaMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlabamaMBB</a>.

    Nick Perkins @NPerkins96

    If Charles Bediako can continue to play at this level, I'm not sure there's a team in college basketball that has a chance against Alabama

    Jordan Harper @HarperNation24

    Charles Bediako is a top 10 true center in the entire country. <br><br>Looking back to his freshman year his development has been phenomenal.

    Alabama wasted no time setting the tone, especially on the defensive side, and held the Aggies to 23 points on 6-of-29 (20.7 percent) shooting in the first half while seizing a double-digit lead.

    The Crimson Tide swarmed to open shooters and cut off driving lanes while Bediako swatted everything in sight. Throw in Quinerly finding his stroke from deep and Miller making up for his poor shooting by helping to control the boards and getting to the line, and there was no defeating Nate Oats' team Sunday.

    Alabama continued to pull away as the second half progressed, leaving no realistic opening for an Aggies' comeback.

    All eyes turn toward the Big Dance after such a statement performance from a candidate to cut down the nets. The Crimson Tide are surely headed toward a No. 1 seed when the bracket is announced Sunday afternoon and will have a chance to reach the Final Four for the first time in program history.

    Few teams in the nation could stop them if they play like they did Sunday.