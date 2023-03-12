Alabama Crowned as CBB's Best by Fans After Crushing Texas A&M for SEC Championship

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Alabama is the champion of the SEC men's basketball tournament for the second time in three years.

The Crimson Tide defeated Texas A&M 82-63 in Sunday's championship game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The victors didn't only win a conference tournament crown but likely secured a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament as well after also taking home the SEC regular-season title.

Brandon Miller notched a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds, but he struggled from the field with 5-of-20 shooting and needed some of his teammates to pick up the slack. Jahvon Quinerly (22 points, 4-of-8 from three-point range) and Charles Bediako (12 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks) answered the call.

The balanced effort led to plenty of love on social media:

Alabama wasted no time setting the tone, especially on the defensive side, and held the Aggies to 23 points on 6-of-29 (20.7 percent) shooting in the first half while seizing a double-digit lead.

The Crimson Tide swarmed to open shooters and cut off driving lanes while Bediako swatted everything in sight. Throw in Quinerly finding his stroke from deep and Miller making up for his poor shooting by helping to control the boards and getting to the line, and there was no defeating Nate Oats' team Sunday.

Alabama continued to pull away as the second half progressed, leaving no realistic opening for an Aggies' comeback.

All eyes turn toward the Big Dance after such a statement performance from a candidate to cut down the nets. The Crimson Tide are surely headed toward a No. 1 seed when the bracket is announced Sunday afternoon and will have a chance to reach the Final Four for the first time in program history.

Few teams in the nation could stop them if they play like they did Sunday.