Bills Rumors: Tremaine Edmunds Could Get 'Close' to $20M Per Year in New Contract

After five 100-tackle seasons in Buffalo, Tremaine Edmunds is likely headed elsewhere this offseason thanks to the Bills' tight cap sheet.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Edmunds could receive offers approaching $20 million annually. Some teams are reportedly "really high" on the two-time Pro Bowler, who does not turn 25 until May.

