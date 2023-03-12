Bengals Rumors: Texans' Ogbo Okoronkwo Could Be FA Target; CIN Eyeing Edge-Rusher

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals could target Ogbo Okoronkwo as they look to reinforce their depth at edge-rusher, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Okoronkwo had five sacks, 44 tackles and nine tackles for loss with the Houston Texans in 2022.

The 2023 free-agency class could help shift the balance of power in the NFL.

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has already signed with the Saints, while the Giants used their franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was given the non-restricted franchise tag by Baltimore, while Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith are both staying put. Eagles running back Miles Sanders' fate remains a mystery, and he's one of the top remaining offensive players to monitor.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer, Bengals safety Jessie Bates III and Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn are some of the biggest names on the defensive side of the ball who could be changing teams.

