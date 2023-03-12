XFL 2023 Results: Week 4 Scores and Best Twitter Reaction from Sunday

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

We're now into Week 4 of the 2023 XFL season, and the latest incarnation of the spring league is proving to be a lot of fun.

The Orlando Guardians didn't have much fun in Saturday's opener, as they got lambasted by the Houston Roughnecks 44-16. Orlando remains winless on the year. The Seattle Sea Dragons picked up their second win of the season on Saturday night, outlasting the San Antonio Brahmas 15-6.

The action picked back up Sunday afternoon with the Arlington Renegades and St. Louis Battlehawks. It will conclude with the D.C. Defenders and Vegas Vipers on Sunday night.

There was a fair bit of back-and-forth in the early game, though the home team largely controlled the momentum and the tempo en route to a 24-11 St. Louis victory.



The Battlehawks jumped out to an early 3-0 first-quarter lead, and the home St. Louis crowd immediately made its presence felt. This was easily the most energized XFL crowd we've seen through the first four weeks, and it didn't go unnoticed.

While the first half was largely a defensive struggle, St. Louis broke a 3-3 tie with only 11 seconds remaining before the break. Quarterback AJ McCarron found Darrius Shepherd for a 27-yard touchdown strike. He then found running back Brian Hill for a two-point conversion and an 11-3 halftime lead.



Hill opened things up on the opening drive of the second half. He rushed for a 15-yard touchdown that gave the Battlehawks a two-score lead.

The Renegades answered early in the fourth quarter with a touchdown and a two-point conversion, but St. Louis answered right back with a touchdown on the ensuing drive.



McCarron's second touchdown pass of the game helped open a 24-11 lead with less than 10 minutes remaining. The Battlehawks managed to close things out, and Arlington's late desperation drive ended with a Kyle Sloter interception.

Hill finished with 89 rushing yards and a touchdown, while McCarron finished 20-of-27 for 214 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Shepherd led both teams with 91 receiving yards and a touchdown. Fellow Battlehawks receiver Hakeem Butler chipped in 52 yards and a score.

Sloter finished 23-of-39 for 205 yards and three interceptions.



While Sunday's early game might not have had the thrilling finish that some XFL contests have had this season, it was an entertaining battle that fans in person and on social media seemed to genuinely enjoy.

The Renegades will look to regroup next week against the Brahmas. St. Louis is scheduled for a highly anticipated matchup with the Defenders.

