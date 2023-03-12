X

    ESPN: Jimmy Garoppolo, Veteran QB Trade Possible for Jets If No Aaron Rodgers Deal

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 12, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 27: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers continue to be engaged in trade discussions for Aaron Rodgers, per ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, and pretty far along in those negotiations.

    If those talks fall through, however, Graziano noted that he believes the Jets will "take a run at Jimmy Garoppolo" but also "consider other options, including trades for veterans (Lamar Jackson? Kirk Cousins? Matthew Stafford?) who could be on the block for one reason or another."

