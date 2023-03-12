ESPN: Jimmy Garoppolo, Veteran QB Trade Possible for Jets If No Aaron Rodgers Deal

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers continue to be engaged in trade discussions for Aaron Rodgers, per ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, and pretty far along in those negotiations.

If those talks fall through, however, Graziano noted that he believes the Jets will "take a run at Jimmy Garoppolo" but also "consider other options, including trades for veterans (Lamar Jackson? Kirk Cousins? Matthew Stafford?) who could be on the block for one reason or another."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

