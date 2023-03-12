Ben DiNucci, Josh Gordon Praised by Twitter for XFL Milestone in Sea Dragons' Win

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Ben DiNucci-Josh Gordon connection keeps making waves in the XFL.

DiNucci threw for 264 yards and a touchdown while Gordon added 57 yards on five catches, helping lead the Seattle Sea Dragons to a 15-6 win over the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday.

The 264-yard effort from DiNucci pushed the former Dallas Cowboys reserve to the top of the XFL with over 1,000 yards passing.

Gordon and DiNucci also connected on a clutch play late in the fourth quarter that set up the Sea Dragons' final touchdown, which put the game away.

Seattle now sits 2-2 on the season, with DiNucci impressing with his accuracy and ability to spread the ball around. The James Madison product completed passes to seven receivers, five of whom had at least three catches.

Gordon, who led the NFL in receiving during the 2013 season before multiple suspensions for failed drug tests cost him the bulk of his prime, has seemingly found a second career in Seattle. He's been a favorite target of DiNucci while also occasionally flashing the game-breaking speed that made him so difficult to defend in his peak with the Cleveland Browns.

At the very least, the play of DiNucci and Gordon will likely get them a call from NFL teams looking to add training camp bodies.