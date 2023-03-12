Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Raiders Eyed by Insiders Despite Jets Trade Buzz

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Aaron Rodgers watch continues, but the New York Jets reportedly are not a foregone conclusion.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported "there are still people who think the [Las Vegas] Raiders will ultimately get involved" in the pursuit of the future Hall of Fame quarterback if and when the Green Bay Packers trade him this offseason.

There has been some noise about the Raiders going after Rodgers this offseason, some of which came from wide receiver Davante Adams.

Adams caught passes from Rodgers for eight seasons in Green Bay from 2014 through 2021 and would do so again in Las Vegas if the Raiders landed the signal-caller. Considering Adams was a five-time Pro Bowler who led the league with 18 touchdown catches in 2020 when he was with the Packers, he would surely be open to a reunion.

Las Vegas parted ways with Derek Carr this offseason, throwing the quarterback position into the spotlight for the AFC West team. Perhaps it could address it in the draft or hope Jarrett Stidham stays put and thrives, but Rodgers could help it contend in the loaded division next season.

Yet much of the recent momentum has pointed toward Rodgers ending up on the Jets.

Connor Hughes of SNY TV reported "everything that needs to be done is essentially done in regards to a trade" between New York and Green Bay, noting "if Rodgers wants to be a Jet, he will be a Jet."

However, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero explained the two sides "have not agreed to the framework of" such a move even if they are waiting on Rodgers to make up his mind.

For his part, the quarterback told Brandon Marshall "it won't be long" until a decision is made:

While it seems like the decision will eventually have him suiting up in the AFC East for the Jets, it seems like the Raiders might be a factor for the time being.