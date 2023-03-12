X

    Ryan Garcia Says Floyd Mayweather Wouldn't Knock Jake Paul Out in Bout

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 12, 2023

    TOPSHOT - Floyd Mayweather (L) and Jake Paul pose during a press conference at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 6, 2021. - Former world welterweight king Floyd Mayweather said May 4,2021 he will face off against YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition bout at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on June 6, 2021. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
    EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

    Boxer Ryan Garcia believes Jake Paul can at least push Floyd Mayweather Jr. the distance in a match.

    Garcia told TMZ Sports that Mayweather would likely "beat up" his friend Paul but noted that "Jake won't get knocked out."

    The comments come after Paul and Mayweather exchanged words following a Miami Heat game that eventually left the YouTube-star-turned-boxer running before turning to Twitter to call out the undefeated boxer:

    Jake Paul @jakepaul

    Floyd will not see me 1 on 1 in a real fight. That's a fact. His team has hit my team numerous times to do one of his "exhibitions". Now he ambushes me 🤣. Come see me in the ring, real fight, no exhibition robbing fans bullshit.

    Paul lost in the ring to Tommy Fury on Feb. 26, which was his first defeat as a boxer. Yet Mayweather would be a different type of matchup than his previous ones, considering "Money" is one of the best boxers of all time with a 50-0 record and 27 knockouts.

    There is something to be said about Mayweather failing to knock out Paul's brother, Logan, in an exhibition match in 2021—which Garcia pointed out—but it is still difficult to imagine this hypothetical being particularly close.

    Perhaps it wouldn't end in a knockout, though, with Mayweather, 46, checking in at 20 years older than Paul and as someone who was more known for his speed than power in the later portion of his career.

    Ryan Garcia Says Floyd Mayweather Wouldn't Knock Jake Paul Out in Bout
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon