Ryan Garcia Says Floyd Mayweather Wouldn't Knock Jake Paul Out in Bout

EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

Boxer Ryan Garcia believes Jake Paul can at least push Floyd Mayweather Jr. the distance in a match.

Garcia told TMZ Sports that Mayweather would likely "beat up" his friend Paul but noted that "Jake won't get knocked out."

The comments come after Paul and Mayweather exchanged words following a Miami Heat game that eventually left the YouTube-star-turned-boxer running before turning to Twitter to call out the undefeated boxer:

Paul lost in the ring to Tommy Fury on Feb. 26, which was his first defeat as a boxer. Yet Mayweather would be a different type of matchup than his previous ones, considering "Money" is one of the best boxers of all time with a 50-0 record and 27 knockouts.

There is something to be said about Mayweather failing to knock out Paul's brother, Logan, in an exhibition match in 2021—which Garcia pointed out—but it is still difficult to imagine this hypothetical being particularly close.

Perhaps it wouldn't end in a knockout, though, with Mayweather, 46, checking in at 20 years older than Paul and as someone who was more known for his speed than power in the later portion of his career.