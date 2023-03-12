Steve Kerr Praises Steph Curry, Warriors for 'Championship Stuff' in Win vs. Bucks

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

As recently as Tuesday, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was openly discussing a "disconnect" in the locker room that's led to the team's disappointing play.

After a torrid comeback and dominant overtime performance in Saturday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Kerr seemed much happier with his team.

"Championship stuff," Kerr told reporters. "That is the team that won four titles. They know how to do it. They got it done tonight against probably the best team in the league."

