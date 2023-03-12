X

    Steve Kerr Praises Steph Curry, Warriors for 'Championship Stuff' in Win vs. Bucks

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 12, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 11: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates the game-tying shot against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 11, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

    As recently as Tuesday, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was openly discussing a "disconnect" in the locker room that's led to the team's disappointing play.

    After a torrid comeback and dominant overtime performance in Saturday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Kerr seemed much happier with his team.

    "Championship stuff," Kerr told reporters. "That is the team that won four titles. They know how to do it. They got it done tonight against probably the best team in the league."

