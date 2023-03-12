Bills' Last-Minute Guide to 2023 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills face two critical decisions at the start of NFL free agency.

The AFC East side needs to decide if it wants to re-sign Jordan Poyer and/or Tremaine Edmunds.

The safety and linebacker are two of the biggest defensive players on the free-agent market, and they could command massive contracts elsewhere.

Buffalo needs to get salary cap compliant before the front office makes any approvals on free-agent deals. The Bills are $17.8 million over the cap as of Sunday morning, per Spotrac.

Poyer and Edmunds both may not be back in 2023, and the same could be said about Devin Singletary.

The Bills may favor going into the new season with James Cook as their primary running back, and that could leave them looking for a backup at running back instead of paying Singletary to stick around to split carries.

The unit blocking for Cook and others needs some reshaping as well with Rodger Saffold set to hit the open market after he started 16 games at guard in 2022.