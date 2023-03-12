Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'It Won't Be Long' Until Decision on Future amid Jets Rumors

Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

More than two weeks after Aaron Rodgers went on a darkness retreat, which he said would result in a decision about his playing future, the future Hall of Famer is still playing coy.

Rodgers was once again noncommittal about his future, telling former NFL wideout Brandon Marshall "it won't be long" before he makes a final decision.

"Well, I think it won't be long. There's a time limit for all this," Rodgers said.

The four-time MVP met with New York Jets brass recently, including owner Woody Johnson, as Rodgers and the Packers look increasingly set for a divorce. Packers president Mark Murphy all but confirmed the team prefers to move on from Rodgers, saying the quarterback would only return if "things don't work out the way we would want them."

"Very few players play for only one team, and obviously Brett had a great career, Aaron had a great career here," Murphy told WBAY. "And regardless of what happens, Aaron will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he'll be in our Hall of Fame and we'll bring him back and retire his number. But this is just one of the things that you go through as a team. Again, we want to try to achieve something that's good for both Aaron and us."

Rodgers has been with the Packers since being taken in the first round of the 2005 draft. He's been their primary starter since 2008, when Green Bay traded former longtime starter Brett Favre to the Jets.

In many ways, Rodgers' impending end to his tenure with the Packers mirrors Favre. The veteran has spent the last few years hemming and hawing over his playing future, eventually wearing out his welcome in the process. Much like Rodgers was waiting in the wings in 2008, the Packers have Jordan Love ready to go in 2023. And much like 15 years ago, the Packers have a desperate Jets team with an elite defense hoping an aging Hall of Famer is the key to their return to relevance.

Favre lasted one season in New York before a shortlived retirement. He then spent the final two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.