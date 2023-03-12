Seahawks' Last-Minute Guide to 2023 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks already accomplished their biggest offseason goal by signing Geno Smith to a three-year deal, $75 million deal.

Coming to an early conclusion at quarterback allows the Seahawks to approach their other roster holes when NFL free agency begins on Wednesday.

An abundance of Seattle's impending free agents come on defense. They need to work out the balance of keeping the productive players and signing some depth without shelling out massive contracts.

Seattle was fortunate to have a successful draft in 2022, and that should bring about plenty of positivity for the 2023 NFL draft, where the team has two top-20 selections.

The Seahawks can fill in some roster holes before that in free agency by being smart with their salary cap space. They have over $21 million to work with, per Spotrac.

Running back should be one of the positions the Seahawks attack in free agency. They can afford to spend a bit there because Kenneth Walker III is on his rookie contract.