Seahawks' Last-Minute Guide to 2023 NFL Free Agency

Seahawks' Last-Minute Guide to 2023 NFL Free AgencyMarch 12, 2023
The Seattle Seahawks already accomplished their biggest offseason goal by signing Geno Smith to a three-year deal, $75 million deal.
Coming to an early conclusion at quarterback allows the Seahawks to approach their other roster holes when NFL free agency begins on Wednesday.
An abundance of Seattle's impending free agents come on defense. They need to work out the balance of keeping the productive players and signing some depth without shelling out massive contracts.
Seattle was fortunate to have a successful draft in 2022, and that should bring about plenty of positivity for the 2023 NFL draft, where the team has two top-20 selections.
The Seahawks can fill in some roster holes before that in free agency by being smart with their salary cap space. They have over $21 million to work with, per Spotrac.
Running back should be one of the positions the Seahawks attack in free agency. They can afford to spend a bit there because Kenneth Walker III is on his rookie contract.
Make the Right Calls on Defensive Free Agents
Seattle obviously will not bring back all of its 13 defensive free agents.
Some players, like Johnathan Abram, will not receive much consideration to come back for 2023 and beyond.
Poona Ford would be at the top of the list of players Seattle should attempt to bring back.
Ford's production dipped a bit in 2022, but he has been a consistent member of the defense for the last few years, and he can be a very useful part of the defensive line at the right price.
Cody Barton should receive re-signing consideration as well. He was the team's second-best tackler behind Jordyn Brooks last season, with 136 combined tackles.
Seattle's recent success in the draft, with the likes of Tariq Woolen, makes it easier for it to let some of its impending free agents go.
The Seahawks could end up with two future defensive stars with having the No. 5 and No. 20 draft picks, if that is the path they want to take.
A good mix of draft picks, stars under contract and returning free agents could give the Seahawks one of the best defensive units in the NFC in 2023.
Decisions to Be Made at Running Back
Seattle enters the offseason with Walker and DeeJay Dallas under contract at running back.
Travis Homer and Rashaad Penny are set to become free agents, and it is probably wise to let both players walk in favor of more consistent backups.
The Seahawks could take a big swing for Jamaal Williams or David Montgomery, but adding a 1B option to Walker does not seem like the smart financial approach.
The front office should look into the second tier of running backs, like Devin Singletary, Damien Harris and maybe even Kareem Hunt to provide support for Walker.
Walker should be the feature back in 2023, but he can't carry all of the running back responsibilities on his own.
Adding a veteran backup on a cheaper deal would allow the Seahawks to commit more money elsewhere in free agency, and it would take away that potential need in the draft.
Are Any Reunions Possible?
Former Seahawks Bobby Wagner, Ethan Pocic and Jarran Reed are all scheduled to become free agents.
Seattle could make calls to all three players to see if returns to the pacific northwest would intrigue them.
Wagner is one of the top defensive free agents, so one side would have to take a concession of sorts. Either the Seahawks would pay more money than they want, or Wagner could return on a shorter-term deal.
Reed would add depth to the defensive line, but like linebacker, the Seahawks could be committed to the young players at those positions over a flashy free-agent reunion.
Pocic would make the most sense of the three potential returnees. Seattle has a hole at center with Kyle Fuller scheduled to hit free agency.
Seattle could ignore the center position in free agency and wait until the NFL draft to fill that role, but if it wants someone familiar with the offense, it has that option.