    UCLA's Failed Buzzer-Beater Shocks Twitter as Arizona Wins Pac-12 Title

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 12, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: The Arizona Wildcats celebrate their 61-59 victory over the UCLA Bruins to win the championship game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Despite playing without two starters, UCLA led Arizona for most of Saturday's Pac-12 Championship Game.

    Just not at the final buzzer.

    Dylan Andrews missed a game-winning three as time expired, allowing Arizona to sneak by with a 61-59 victory and give Tommy Lloyd his second conference title in as many seasons.

    Ąžuolas Tubelis finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Courtney Ramey knocked down a three with 18 seconds remaining to put the Wildcats ahead for good.

    UCLA had chances for redemption, with Tyger Campbell missing a game-tying free throw with seven seconds remaining and Andrews' three clanked off the side of the rim as the buzzer sounded.

    Both teams earned praise on social media following the thriller:

    Jason Scheer @jasonscheer

    Arizona took 2 of 3 from UCLA and has a better out of conference schedule.<br><br>Committee has a decision to make in my opinion.

    Peter Eric @4thGenBruin

    Arizona's offense is very, very good. They average 80+ points per game.<br><br>UCLA held them to 61 points with our two best defensive starters out.<br><br>Heck of an effort by the Bruins. This team is so tough. <a href="https://t.co/UiwTVkiEzC">https://t.co/UiwTVkiEzC</a>

    Justin Spears @JustinESports

    What's impressive is how Arizona beat UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament championship in two straight seasons. <br><br>Both times, the Wildcats were on the ropes. And they fought back both times.

    Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 @MikeRegaladoLA

    That was one hell of a game. Props to Arizona outlasting UCLA and props to UCLA for fighting to the end with two starters out.<br>UCLA deserves that No. 1 seed in the West Region.

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Arizona wins a classic over UCLA in Las Vegas.<br><br>Incredible effort by the Bruins sans Jaylen Clark, Adem Bona, and down the stretch, Mac Etienne and Kenneth Nwuba. <a href="https://t.co/yuywzXrfxg">https://t.co/yuywzXrfxg</a>

    Ryan Rosenblatt @RyanRosenblatt

    Won the conference by 4 games, lost 2 starters to injuries and got into a rock fight decided by a shot at the buzzer for the tournament title. UCLA is easily the best team in the conference and they are so easy to root for. What a squad.

    Arizona and UCLA will both go into Selection Sunday as likely No. 2 seeds, with both hoping to land in the coveted West bracket. The Bruins have a better overall resume and won the regular-season Pac-12 championship, but Arizona's now won two of three matchups and has a far healthier roster heading into the NCAA tournament.

    It's fair to wonder if the head-to-head matchup, along with UCLA's Jaylen Clark being out with a season-ending injury (and Adem Bona being a question mark), is enough for the committee to flip the teams in final seedings.

    ESPN's Joe Lunardi has UCLA as the No. 2 seed in the West and Arizona taking the No. 2 slot in the Midwest.

