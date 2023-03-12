UCLA's Failed Buzzer-Beater Shocks Twitter as Arizona Wins Pac-12 Title

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Despite playing without two starters, UCLA led Arizona for most of Saturday's Pac-12 Championship Game.

Just not at the final buzzer.

Dylan Andrews missed a game-winning three as time expired, allowing Arizona to sneak by with a 61-59 victory and give Tommy Lloyd his second conference title in as many seasons.

Ąžuolas Tubelis finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Courtney Ramey knocked down a three with 18 seconds remaining to put the Wildcats ahead for good.

UCLA had chances for redemption, with Tyger Campbell missing a game-tying free throw with seven seconds remaining and Andrews' three clanked off the side of the rim as the buzzer sounded.

Both teams earned praise on social media following the thriller:

Arizona and UCLA will both go into Selection Sunday as likely No. 2 seeds, with both hoping to land in the coveted West bracket. The Bruins have a better overall resume and won the regular-season Pac-12 championship, but Arizona's now won two of three matchups and has a far healthier roster heading into the NCAA tournament.

It's fair to wonder if the head-to-head matchup, along with UCLA's Jaylen Clark being out with a season-ending injury (and Adem Bona being a question mark), is enough for the committee to flip the teams in final seedings.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi has UCLA as the No. 2 seed in the West and Arizona taking the No. 2 slot in the Midwest.

