Nolan Arenado Draws Twitter Love as USA Beats Great Britain in 2023 WBC

Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Team USA's World Baseball Classic title defense got off to a great start Saturday night as it took down an overmatched Great Britain team in a 6-2 win at Chase Field in Phoenix.

One of the most talented lineups in the entire tournament, USA flexed its muscles after falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, scoring six unanswered runs and showing everyone why it is considered one of the tournament favorites.

While superstars Mookie Betts and Mike Trout struggled, going a combined 1-for-9 at the plate, Nolan Arenado and Kyle Schwarber put on a show in front of a packed home crowd.

Arenado went 3-for-5 with one run scored and two RBI, while Schwarber went 1-for-3, but that one hit was a three-run homer in the fourth inning that broke open the game for Team USA.

Twitter was quick to show Arenado and his teammates plenty of love throughout the night.

It wasn't just his offensive production that made Arenado a fan favorite Saturday. He also showed off his signature defense on the international stage.

The 10-time Gold Glove winner made it look easy against the Brits all night long.

It'll be a slightly more difficult test Sunday for Team USA as it continues Pool C play against Mexico, who lost its tournament debut against Colombia and will be desperate to earn its first win of the WBC.

San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Martinez will get the start against Team Mexico, which has Patrick Sandoval of the Los Angeles Angels on the bump. The game is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET.