    Nolan Arenado Draws Twitter Love as USA Beats Great Britain in 2023 WBC

    Francisco RosaMarch 12, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 11: Nolan Arenado #28 of Team USA reacts to hitting a RBI double in the third inning during Game 2 of Pool C between Team Great Britain and Team USA at Chase Field on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Team USA's World Baseball Classic title defense got off to a great start Saturday night as it took down an overmatched Great Britain team in a 6-2 win at Chase Field in Phoenix.

    One of the most talented lineups in the entire tournament, USA flexed its muscles after falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, scoring six unanswered runs and showing everyone why it is considered one of the tournament favorites.

    While superstars Mookie Betts and Mike Trout struggled, going a combined 1-for-9 at the plate, Nolan Arenado and Kyle Schwarber put on a show in front of a packed home crowd.

    Arenado went 3-for-5 with one run scored and two RBI, while Schwarber went 1-for-3, but that one hit was a three-run homer in the fourth inning that broke open the game for Team USA.

    Twitter was quick to show Arenado and his teammates plenty of love throughout the night.

    MLB @MLB

    Nolan Arenado ties things up for Team USA. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldBaseballClassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldBaseballClassic</a> <a href="https://t.co/xHC4xgCI4M">pic.twitter.com/xHC4xgCI4M</a>

    jackson @foreverstros

    NOLAN ARENADO, PATRIOT🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/wBX5AyLbsC">pic.twitter.com/wBX5AyLbsC</a>

    Boston Sports Enjoyer @DeversEnjoyer

    Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado <a href="https://t.co/jG0ciFBYdB">pic.twitter.com/jG0ciFBYdB</a>

    Jon Morosi @jonmorosi

    I could watch Nolan Arenado play defense all day. <br><br>A certified all-time great. <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a>

    Quinn @QuinnSTLCards

    Nolan Arenado is the worst thing that has happened to Great Britian since the Boston Tea Party

    Brian Knights @BrianKnights3

    Nolan Arenado lives for the World Baseball Classic. Guy just loves having USA on his chest

    Flippin' Bats Podcast @FlippinBatsPod

    Ben's pregame player to watch: Nolan Arenado<br><br>Arenado is 3/4 with 2 RBI and a run scored in the 6th inning 🎯😳 <a href="https://twitter.com/BenVerlander?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BenVerlander</a><br><br>Apple: <a href="https://t.co/UlaXY7qpVd">https://t.co/UlaXY7qpVd</a><br>Spotify: <a href="https://t.co/UIZNuo57dT">https://t.co/UIZNuo57dT</a> <a href="https://t.co/YPvfJcOX95">pic.twitter.com/YPvfJcOX95</a>

    It wasn't just his offensive production that made Arenado a fan favorite Saturday. He also showed off his signature defense on the international stage.

    The 10-time Gold Glove winner made it look easy against the Brits all night long.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Another day at the office for Nolan Arenado 💪<br><br>📺: FOX and the FOX Sports App <a href="https://t.co/Ze3O4zdDda">pic.twitter.com/Ze3O4zdDda</a>

    Philly Loaded @KodyZeigler1

    Nolan Arenado is such a Satisfying baseball player

    Tim Kelly @TimKellySports

    Nolan Arenado is such a perfect player, the consistency that he's had at this level is remarkable.

    It'll be a slightly more difficult test Sunday for Team USA as it continues Pool C play against Mexico, who lost its tournament debut against Colombia and will be desperate to earn its first win of the WBC.

    San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Martinez will get the start against Team Mexico, which has Patrick Sandoval of the Los Angeles Angels on the bump. The game is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET.