Duke's Defense Draws Twitter Adoration in ACC Title Win vs. Virginia

The Jon Scheyer era at Duke could not be off to a better start as the Blue Devils won their first men's ACC tournament title since 2019 on Saturday night against the Virginia Cavaliers.

It was an ugly, low-scoring affair as four-seeded Duke took home the crown with a 59-49 win. It was just 24-17 at halftime.

Part of the reason that game was so lackluster offensively was because of the great defensive display put on by the Blue Devils, who forced 12 turnovers and held the Cavaliers to just 33.3 percent shooting from the field and 23.3 percent from three-point range.

The game was a sign of maybe some late-season magic for Duke, who has now won nine games in a row dating back to Feb. 14 and could be primed for a deep tournament run with one of the most talented rosters in the country.

Looks like no Coach K, no problem at the moment in Durham.

And Twitter had nothing but love for the Blue Devils as they shut down the No. 2-seeded Cavaliers.

While the defense rightly received the lion's share of the praise, junior guard Jeremy Roach and freshman forward Kyle Filipowski also got their flowers as they were instrumental in the Blue Devils' win.

The pair combined for 43 points, with Roach (23) finishing with the game high. One of his biggest performances of the season in the most important game to date.

Filipowski, meanwhile, finished as the tournament's MVP. He had 10 rebounds and three steals to go along with his 20 points in the final

Duke should obviously feel very good going into Selection Sunday, as it has likely played itself into a top-four seed, thanks in large part to the team's incredible turnaround over the last month.

The Blue Devils are looking dangerous at just the right time and now have an ACC tournament title to give them even more confidence moving forward.

