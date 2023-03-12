X

    Duke's Defense Draws Twitter Adoration in ACC Title Win vs. Virginia

    Francisco RosaMarch 12, 2023

    GREENSBORO, NC - MARCH 11: Kyle Filipowski #30 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts following a dunk against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half of the ACC Basketball Tournament Championship game at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
    Lance King/Getty Images

    The Jon Scheyer era at Duke could not be off to a better start as the Blue Devils won their first men's ACC tournament title since 2019 on Saturday night against the Virginia Cavaliers.

    It was an ugly, low-scoring affair as four-seeded Duke took home the crown with a 59-49 win. It was just 24-17 at halftime.

    Part of the reason that game was so lackluster offensively was because of the great defensive display put on by the Blue Devils, who forced 12 turnovers and held the Cavaliers to just 33.3 percent shooting from the field and 23.3 percent from three-point range.

    The game was a sign of maybe some late-season magic for Duke, who has now won nine games in a row dating back to Feb. 14 and could be primed for a deep tournament run with one of the most talented rosters in the country.

    Looks like no Coach K, no problem at the moment in Durham.

    And Twitter had nothing but love for the Blue Devils as they shut down the No. 2-seeded Cavaliers.

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Duke's defense is the biggest reason why it could be a force in the NCAA Tournament. Blue Devils will take a NINE-GAME winning streak into the NCAA Tournament.<br><br>CHAMPIONS OF THE ACC.

    Duke Men's Basketball @DukeMBB

    UVA's 17 1H points were the fewest allowed in a half this season by Duke defense. Need to stay locked. <a href="https://t.co/jOEUsAlpir">pic.twitter.com/jOEUsAlpir</a>

    Ryan Lommen @TheDukeNation

    This Duke defense is ELITE <br><br>We just need a floor slap at some point this season

    Duke Better @DukeBetter

    UVA keeps running the exact same play, passing the ball to where the 3-point shooter will catch and fire immediately. they've run it 3-4 times already and gotten wide open shots. we gotta find ways to stop these. <br><br>beyond that? the defense is doing GREAT imo.

    Rick Heidrick @rheidrick24

    I love how Virginia's woes are "uncharacteristic", with no credit to Duke's defense, but any of Duke's woes are attributed to Virginia's defense.<br><br>ESPN sucks.

    Brian McLawhorn @BrianMcLawhorn

    Duke's defense is putting on a clinic.

    Ray Holloman @Ray_Holloman

    Duke has held UVa to 5-for-18 shooting. One of those makes was off two offensive rebounds. Another a fastbreak. The Blue Devils first-shot defense has been excellent this game. They've shut down the paint and closed out on the arc.

    Megan Elissa @TheMeganElissa

    This Duke defense. <a href="https://t.co/ftgzbeiB1O">pic.twitter.com/ftgzbeiB1O</a>

    Caroline Darney @cwdarney

    Virginia just does not have it offensively tonight -- Duke's defense has absolutely ratcheted up. I know I keep saying it, but the length is ABSURD when they have all those guys in at once. Everyone has billion foot wingspans in the paint.

    Ball Durham @Ball_Durham

    This isn't even vintage Duke defense — it might be better

    While the defense rightly received the lion's share of the praise, junior guard Jeremy Roach and freshman forward Kyle Filipowski also got their flowers as they were instrumental in the Blue Devils' win.

    The pair combined for 43 points, with Roach (23) finishing with the game high. One of his biggest performances of the season in the most important game to date.

    Filipowski, meanwhile, finished as the tournament's MVP. He had 10 rebounds and three steals to go along with his 20 points in the final

    Duke Men's Basketball @DukeMBB

    MARCH JEREMY ROACH 🥷🗣️

    Zion O. @DukeNBA

    Jeremy Roach is a true captain.

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Jeremy Roach a baller !

    Duke Opinions @DukeOpinions

    Jeremy Roach sees the clock winding down in the second half of a game in the month of March and he blacks out in the BEST way possible. <br><br>That's my captain. <a href="https://t.co/rFtz2TeV2c">pic.twitter.com/rFtz2TeV2c</a>

    Blue Devils @BlueDevils

    YOUR ACC TOURNAMENT MVP, KYLE FILIPOWSKI‼️‼️ <a href="https://t.co/y9Re8YCu1j">pic.twitter.com/y9Re8YCu1j</a>

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    Kyle Filipowski stock is going through the roof. He can literally do things only a few 7 footers on Earth can do. Incredibly SKILLED! 🧰

    BlueDevilStop @BlueDevilStop

    Kyle Filipowski averaged 19.6 points on 65% shooting in the ACC Tournament. <a href="https://t.co/31FDWApKqe">pic.twitter.com/31FDWApKqe</a>

    Duke should obviously feel very good going into Selection Sunday, as it has likely played itself into a top-four seed, thanks in large part to the team's incredible turnaround over the last month.

    The Blue Devils are looking dangerous at just the right time and now have an ACC tournament title to give them even more confidence moving forward.

