    Celtics' Marcus Smart's Ejection for Scuffle with Hawks' Trae Young Has Twitter Shook

    Erin WalshMarch 12, 2023

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
    AP Photo/Alex Slitz

    The Boston Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks 134-125 on Saturday night at State Farm Arena, but not before things got chippy between Marcus Smart and Trae Young in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter.

    With 1:25 remaining in the game, Young drove to the basket and drew a foul on Smart. The Celtics point guard then jostled with the Hawks star before the two fell to the court and other players from both teams got involved.

    Young appears to accidentally kick Smart in the groin area while driving to the basket, which could be why the Boston veteran became so incensed.

    Both Smart and Young received technical fouls for the scuffle, but only Smart was ejected from the game.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Trae Young and Marcus Smart get CHIPPY 😳 <a href="https://t.co/iPxje0RQRz">pic.twitter.com/iPxje0RQRz</a>

    Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

    Pool report on Marcus Smart ejection. <a href="https://t.co/pt3XOCjcLb">pic.twitter.com/pt3XOCjcLb</a>

    Following the game, NBA Twitter couldn't believe what had happened:

    Rod @rodimusprime

    Marcus Smart body slammed Trae Young?!

    smarfwater™ @smarfwater

    marcus smart ejected um how why and in what world?

    John Hollinger @johnhollinger

    Smart reacting to a nut kick by grabbing Trae Young and then falling down is one for the all-time Marcus Smart pantheon.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Technical foul on Young.<br><br>Technical foul and ejection on Smart.<br><br>Young to the line for two free throws, because somehow that shot didn't count?

    Pickswise @Pickswise

    Trae Young vs. Marcus Smart: <a href="https://t.co/TmGT3jrc3Y">pic.twitter.com/TmGT3jrc3Y</a>

    The Wave @DjMoxswag

    Man I know Marcus Smart ain't slam Trae Young like that

    Celtics (44-17) @Steven1Yd

    That Marcus Smart Throw down was like a WWE slam down lol

    Joey @jo_juice

    Lol why Marcus Smart try and fight Trae Young?

    J @Tall_Dark_Wavey

    Omg why did Marcus smart suplex Trae young like … dear god that man has a family

    Shane Wilson @sshanewilson

    Marcus Smart with a fake tough guy move. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hawks</a>

    Smart notched 11 points, one rebound and six assists in 36 minutes before being tossed, and Young finished with 35 points, three rebounds and 13 assists in 34 minutes.

    It's possible fines and/or suspensions could be handed out following the incident, as is typical with this kind of scuffle.

    The Celtics improved to 47-21 with the win and sit second in the Eastern Conference, two games back of the first-place Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks dropped to 34-34 and sit eighth in the East.