Celtics' Marcus Smart's Ejection for Scuffle with Hawks' Trae Young Has Twitter Shook

The Boston Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks 134-125 on Saturday night at State Farm Arena, but not before things got chippy between Marcus Smart and Trae Young in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter.

With 1:25 remaining in the game, Young drove to the basket and drew a foul on Smart. The Celtics point guard then jostled with the Hawks star before the two fell to the court and other players from both teams got involved.

Young appears to accidentally kick Smart in the groin area while driving to the basket, which could be why the Boston veteran became so incensed.

Both Smart and Young received technical fouls for the scuffle, but only Smart was ejected from the game.

Smart notched 11 points, one rebound and six assists in 36 minutes before being tossed, and Young finished with 35 points, three rebounds and 13 assists in 34 minutes.

It's possible fines and/or suspensions could be handed out following the incident, as is typical with this kind of scuffle.

The Celtics improved to 47-21 with the win and sit second in the Eastern Conference, two games back of the first-place Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks dropped to 34-34 and sit eighth in the East.