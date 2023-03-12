X

    XFL 2023 Results: Week 4 Scores and Best Twitter Reaction from Saturday

    Francisco RosaMarch 12, 2023

    ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 11: Houston Roughnecks quarterback Brandon Silvers(12) passes the ball during the XFL football game between the Houston Roughnecks and the Orlando Guardians on March 11, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.(Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Week 4 XFL action kicked off Saturday, and the Houston Roughnecks continued their blazing-hot start to the season as they remained undefeated following a 44-16 win over the lowly Orlando Guardians.

    It really wasn't much of a contest from the start as Houston jumped out to an early 20-point lead in the first quarter and never let its foot off the gas, sending Orlando to a league-worst 0-4.

    Brandon Silvers was once again the catalyst for an explosive Roughnecks' offense as he threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Travell Harris caught two of those two touchdowns on three receptions for 83 yards.

    Meanwhile, Orlando struggled to get anything going offensively.

    It got to the point where the Roughnecks and head coach Wade Phillips went deep into their playbook in what was one of the most entertaining offensive performances of any team so far this season.

    Twitter couldn't help but enjoy the show.

    DJ Bien-Aime @Djbienaime

    The Houston roughnecks led by coach Wade Phillips, aren't playing any games with the Orlando Guardians. <br><br>It's 20-0 first Q. Sheesh.

    JUICE @ThatCoachJuice

    The Houston roughnecks should replace the Texans in the NFL

    Matthew Coller @MatthewColler

    The Houston Roughnecks are single handedly making the XFL fun

    Ari Alexander @AriA1exander

    The Houston Roughnecks have to be the only professional sports franchise in history to have never lost right?

    AdamtheSpinyGIANT (1-2) and (2-1) @GiantSpiny

    Houston Roughnecks (4-0) 1st in the XFL SOUTH <br><br>Points for: 122<br>Points against: 55<br>Point differential: +67<br>1pt attempts: 0/5<br>2pt attempts: 3/10<br>3pt attempts: 0/0<br>FG attempts: 4/5<br>Sacks: 17<br>Turnovers: 6<br>Turnover margin: +4<br>Divisional record: 4-0<br>Current streak: 4W

    The best moment of the night came late in the first quarter when the Roughnecks scored on a 49-yard double pass from receiver Jontre Kirklin to fellow receiver Deontay Burnett, which made it 20-0.

    The play immediately became a fan favorite and is an early contender for the XFL's best play of the season.

    Houston Roughnecks @XFLRoughnecks

    Jontre 🤝 Deontay = TOUCHDOWN <a href="https://t.co/GDDWOPLRFF">pic.twitter.com/GDDWOPLRFF</a>

    Allan Housell @housell10

    Houston Roughnecks just ran an incredible double forward pass. First time this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL</a> this season I believe! It's gotta be so damn hard to defend

    SIDELINE REPORT @SIDEL1NEREPORT

    NASTY DOUBLE PASS TOUCHDOWN HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS 👀👀🔥🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL2023</a>

    Darius Smith 🇺🇸🇺🇦 @dpas2009

    This was beautifully executed. The Houston Roughnecks are amazing with their explosive plays. <br><br>NFL, please make the double forward pass a thing. Thanks. <a href="https://t.co/0nsDG7klJz">https://t.co/0nsDG7klJz</a>

    Sal Rico Jr. @XFLSalRicoJr

    The Houston Roughnecks asserting their dominance early! 20-0 in the 1st quarter! The first double forward pass this season goes for a 49 yard bomb! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL</a>

    Houston has been cruising so far this season, dominating most of the teams that it has faced off against.

    Next week's game will be an interesting challenge, however, as the Roughnecks will travel to Seattle to take on the Sea Dragons, who have a high-powered offense of their own led by Ben DiNucci and Josh Gordon.

    It's a matchup sure to be filled with fireworks.