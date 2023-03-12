XFL 2023 Results: Week 4 Scores and Best Twitter Reaction from Saturday

Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 4 XFL action kicked off Saturday, and the Houston Roughnecks continued their blazing-hot start to the season as they remained undefeated following a 44-16 win over the lowly Orlando Guardians.

It really wasn't much of a contest from the start as Houston jumped out to an early 20-point lead in the first quarter and never let its foot off the gas, sending Orlando to a league-worst 0-4.

Brandon Silvers was once again the catalyst for an explosive Roughnecks' offense as he threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Travell Harris caught two of those two touchdowns on three receptions for 83 yards.

Meanwhile, Orlando struggled to get anything going offensively.

It got to the point where the Roughnecks and head coach Wade Phillips went deep into their playbook in what was one of the most entertaining offensive performances of any team so far this season.

Twitter couldn't help but enjoy the show.

The best moment of the night came late in the first quarter when the Roughnecks scored on a 49-yard double pass from receiver Jontre Kirklin to fellow receiver Deontay Burnett, which made it 20-0.

The play immediately became a fan favorite and is an early contender for the XFL's best play of the season.

Houston has been cruising so far this season, dominating most of the teams that it has faced off against.

Next week's game will be an interesting challenge, however, as the Roughnecks will travel to Seattle to take on the Sea Dragons, who have a high-powered offense of their own led by Ben DiNucci and Josh Gordon.

It's a matchup sure to be filled with fireworks.