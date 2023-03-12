Texas Wows Twitter With Dominance in Big 12 Title Win vs. Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns are Big 12 champions, upsetting the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks 76-56 on Saturday in the Big 12 Championship Game at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City ahead of Selection Sunday.

The Longhorns were dominant from start to finish, outscoring the Jayhawks 39-33 in the first half before outscoring Bill Self's squad 37-23 in the second half to secure the victory fairly early.

Texas was paced by consistent scoring from senior forward Dylan Disu, senior guard Sir'Jabari Rice and senior guard Marcus Carr. Disu paced the team with 18 points, while Rice and Carr each scored 17 points.

The Longhorns were also impressive on defense. While they allowed junior forward Jalen Wilson to score 24 points, the only other Jayhawk to notch double digits was junior guard Joseph Yesufu, who finished with 11 points.

After the game, Twitter was quick to praise Texas for its dominance against a Kansas team that is still likely to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament:

This is the second time in three years that Texas has won the Big 12 championship. When the Longhorns last did so during the 2020-21 season, they went on to be eliminated in the first round of the NCAA tournament, losing 53-52 to Abilene Christian.

Texas is projected to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, though the Longhorns certainly playing better than that. They will find out their fate Sunday.

