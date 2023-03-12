Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Has No Timeline for Return from Personal Issue, Kerr Says

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that there is no timetable for Andrew Wiggins' return from a personal matter.

Wiggins hasn't played since Feb. 13, when he dropped 29 points in a 135-126 win over the Washington Wizards. The 28-year-old is averaging 17.1 points on 47.3 percent shooting and 5.0 rebounds in 37 starts this season.

The former Kansas star has played nine NBA seasons. His first five-plus campaigns came with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers after they took him with the No. 1 selection in the 2014 NBA draft. Wiggins posted a career-high 23.6 PPG in 2016-17.

The Warriors acquired Wiggins during the 2019-20 season in a deal that notably sent D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota. Wiggins played an instrumental role in the team's championship-winning 2021-22 season thanks to 17.2 points per game.

He particularly excelled in the six-game NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics (18.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 1.5 BPG).

This year's Warriors currently sit seventh in the Western Conference with a 34-33 record. In lieu of Wiggins' absence, Golden State is starting Jordan Poole in his place.