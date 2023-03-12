Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Has No Timeline for Return from Personal Issue, Kerr Says

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Has No Timeline for Return from Personal Issue, Kerr SaysMarch 12, 2023
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that there is no timetable for Andrew Wiggins' return from a personal matter.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr says the hope is that Andrew Wiggins will return at some point this season, but there is still no timeline as Wiggins deals w/ a personal matter. <br><br>"If he's able to come back, that's great. And if not, then that's the case and whatever happens we will handle it accordingly."
Wiggins hasn't played since Feb. 13, when he dropped 29 points in a 135-126 win over the Washington Wizards. The 28-year-old is averaging 17.1 points on 47.3 percent shooting and 5.0 rebounds in 37 starts this season.
The former Kansas star has played nine NBA seasons. His first five-plus campaigns came with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers after they took him with the No. 1 selection in the 2014 NBA draft. Wiggins posted a career-high 23.6 PPG in 2016-17.
The Warriors acquired Wiggins during the 2019-20 season in a deal that notably sent D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota. Wiggins played an instrumental role in the team's championship-winning 2021-22 season thanks to 17.2 points per game.
He particularly excelled in the six-game NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics (18.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 1.5 BPG).
This year's Warriors currently sit seventh in the Western Conference with a 34-33 record. In lieu of Wiggins' absence, Golden State is starting Jordan Poole in his place.