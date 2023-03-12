Bracketology 2023: Latest Expert Predictions for Men's Top Four Seeds

0 of 3

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Selection Sunday has arrived following a wild championship week that is sure to have a profound effect on who makes it into the NCAA Tournament and what seed they'll be.

And as much as people will be paying attention to the bubble teams who will or won't make it into the Big Dance, the weekend's results were of equal importance to teams fighting for better seeding, particularly those wanting a top-four seed.

Bracketology experts like ESPN's Joe Lunardi and The Athletic's Brian Bennett were locked in throughout championship week, updating their brackets every day as conference tournaments unfolded.

While they both have most of the same teams as top-four seeds, it is interesting to see how teams with great conference tournament performances, like Marquette, Texas and Duke, may have put themselves in a better position going into Selection Sunday.

There are also teams that had a rough time in their conference tournament or championship game—I'm looking at you, Xavier and Indiana—that may have done themselves more harm than good and will likely slip down a couple of seeds.

The results of this weekend's games are the difference between a 4-5 matchup in the second round compared to potentially having to face a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the Round of 32.

Here is some interesting insight on the potential top four seeds.

