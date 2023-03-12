X

    Marquette Hyped by Fans as Final Four Contender after Big East Title Win vs. Xavier

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 12, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 11: Kam Jones #1 of the Marquette Golden Eagles reacts during the first half against the Xavier Musketeers in the Big East Basketball Tournament Championship at Madison Square Garden on March 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Marquette won its first-ever Big East tournament title with a 65-51 win over Xavier, and now fans are expecting a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

    The Golden Eagles dominated Saturday's championship game from the opening tip, gaining a 20-4 advantage over the first seven minutes of the first half. The onslaught continued, with fans seeing this team as a Final Four contender or better:

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    Marquette looks Final Four good. <br>This game is over. <br>Over.

    Russell Steinberg @Russ_Steinberg

    Marquette looks every bit like a Final Four team. Holy cow.

    Matt Norlander @MattNorlander

    This Marquette team we're watching tonight, it's the version that can win the national title.

    Jake Fenner @jakefenner_

    I know there's a lot of odds that change when the brackets drop, but in the right situation, Marquette is going to the Final Four. Their defense is that fluid and that good right now.

    ubuggin knows ball @ubuggin205

    This Marquette team is final four good

    Horlick Boys Basketball @horlickbb

    The Marquette defense is incredible… this team can make a serious run in the NCAA Tournament. Very impressive… like Final Four impressive!!

    David Gillaspie @dgill5581

    I've seen enough. Marquette is making the Final Four. ✍️

    Dan Needles @dneedles12

    The intensity Marquette is playing with is absurd. This is Final Four level defense.

    Zach Penrice @Zach_DMVSports

    Marquette looks like a Final Four team

    Jack Crosby @JCrosbyCBS

    51-27 Marquette now in the Big East final. This team can absolutely win the national title if it maintains this level of play. This is absurd.

    Rob Dauster @RobDauster

    Marquette figured how to hide Tyler Kolek defensively. They locked up UConn. They're locking up Xavier. They have two terrific individual defenders. I tried to tell <a href="https://twitter.com/r22childress?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@r22childress</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/John_Fanta?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@John_Fanta</a> last night: This team is Final Four good. I think they're listening to me now.

    Sam Knox @SamKnoxTV

    Not even close in this Big East title, Marquette is primed for a huge run in the tourney

    Tyler Kolek led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds, although the team defense was more impressive while holding Xavier to just 34.4 percent shooting from the field.

    Marquette has had a great season, going 17-3 in the Big East while improving to 28-6 overall. However, few nationally had taken notice until the latest wire-to-wire dominance over a quality opponent.

    After knocking off UConn in the Big East semifinals, there aren't many question marks for this squad heading into the NCAA tournament.

    BracketMatrix.com projected Marquette as a No. 3 seed entering Saturday, but the squad could be a popular pick to make a deep run.

