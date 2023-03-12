The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 220

1 of 7

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Many would argue Petr Yan hadn't lost a fight.

Though his UFC record prior to Saturday was 8-3, one of the L's had come by disqualification in a fight he was controlling, and the other two were by controversial split decisions.

Those arguments don't exist anymore.

The former 135-pound king was under constant pressure via punches, elbows, kicks and takedown attempts from contentious rival Merab Dvalishvili and never found a viable answer, losing all five rounds on all scorecards in a one-sided bantamweight main event.

The two had a physical run-in at Friday's weigh-in and carried the intensity over 24 hours later, eschewing the pre-fight glove touch. Dvalishvili was clearly fueled by the enmity and landed 11 of a UFC record 49 takedown attempts while mixing in enough landed strikes—202, in fact—to leave Yan with a hideously swollen right eye.

The fighters shook hands after the verdict (three scores of 50-45) was announced in Dvalishvili's favor, but the winner wasted no time in suggesting the dislike between the two was motivating.

"It was very personal for me, but I tried so hard to keep it professional," he said. "Thank God I did professional. But remember that Petr call me a zero. Who's a zero now? Who's a zero?"

The win was the ninth straight for Dvalishvili after he arrived to the UFC with two straight losses. He's won eight straight within the 135-pound ranks, which ties him with champion and training partner Aljamain Sterling for the division's longest active run.

He's long said that he and Sterling will never fight, and he reiterated afterward that he'll wait to pursue a title shot until after Sterling, who has an upcoming defense against Henry Cejudo, vacates to move to featherweight.

"Who wants to fight me," he said, "come on, please, fight me. I'm hungry."