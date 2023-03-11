Tom Hoge Shoots 62, Breaks TPC Sawgrass Course Record at 2023 Players Championship

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Hoge set a new course record at TPC Sawgrass with a 10-under 62 in the third round of The Players Championship on Saturday:

Hoge looked like he would be going home early after shooting a six-over 78 on Thursday. Things still looked bleak after his second round even though he shot a four-under 68 to get to two over for the tournament.

Hoge even told Damon Hack of Golf Channel after the third round Saturday that he was booking flights home because it looked like he would miss the cut.

His flight plans changed after a few golfers (e.g., Emiliano Grillo, Luke List) got double bogeys down the stretch to push the cut line down from one over to two over. If Erik Cole made birdie on the last, the cut line would have gone to one over. Alas, he parred, and the cut was at two.

That allowed Hoge to play on, and he's taken full advantage of his chance. He shot five under on the front nine and back nine while going bogey free for a 10-under day.

A 10'1" birdie putt on the par-five ninth closed out the round.

Now Hoge has an outside shot at winning it all, although Min Woo Lee and Scottie Scheffler are ahead of the pack and a host of players sit at nine under. Still, setting a course record and having at least a sliver of a chance is a whole lot better than flying home early.