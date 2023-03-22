Pelicans' Zion Williamson Cleared for On-Court Activities amid Hamstring Injury Rehab

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The New Orleans Pelicans announced forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to resume on-court activities.

He'll remain out for another two weeks, after which he'll be evaluated ahead his full return to action.

Williamson has dominated this season to the tune of 26.0 points on 60.8 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 29 contests.

However, the Duke alum hasn't played since Jan. 2 with a right hamstring strain.

Good news emerged on March 8, though, when the Pels reported that Williamson was trending in the right direction:

"The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson was recently reevaluated for his right hamstring strain. Medical imaging revealed that Williamson's hamstring continues to heal. His next examination will take place in approximately two weeks."

More good news dropped on March 10 from Sam Amick of The Athletic, who noted that the Pelicans have "significant hope" the 22-year-old can take the court before the regular season ends.

That's good news for a New Orleans team that's gone 17-12 with him and 18-25 without him for 35-37 overall.

The Pels are in a fight just to make the Western Conference play-in tournament, which consists of the seventh through 10th-place teams. They're sitting in 12th place but only trail the sixth-place Golden State Warriors by 1.5 games. That's how tightly packed the middle of the West is.

It's imperative Williamson returns back healthy as soon as possible for a New Orleans team with great potential when he's on the floor.