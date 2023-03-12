Steelers' Last-Minute Guide to 2023 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Traditionally, the PIttsburgh Steelers have not been an organization that likes to spend a lot of money on external free agents. Their ability to draft and develop has been key to many of their successful teams over the years.

That approach changed a bit last offseason.

The Steelers still weren't involved with the biggest names on the market, but they spent a decent amount of money on Mitchell Trubisky, James Daniels, Mason Cole, Myles Jack and Levi Wallace. Each of those free agents were good targets to address pressing needs as they tried to build a winner around Kenny Pickett.

With Pickett still on a rookie deal, the Steelers could look to once again utilize free agency to maximize their roster while they still have a young quarterback.

Here, we'll take a look at the team's cap situation headed to free agency, their internal free agents and the biggest areas they need to address with top targets.