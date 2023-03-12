Steelers' Last-Minute Guide to 2023 NFL Free Agency

Steelers' Last-Minute Guide to 2023 NFL Free AgencyMarch 12, 2023
Traditionally, the PIttsburgh Steelers have not been an organization that likes to spend a lot of money on external free agents. Their ability to draft and develop has been key to many of their successful teams over the years.
That approach changed a bit last offseason.
The Steelers still weren't involved with the biggest names on the market, but they spent a decent amount of money on Mitchell Trubisky, James Daniels, Mason Cole, Myles Jack and Levi Wallace. Each of those free agents were good targets to address pressing needs as they tried to build a winner around Kenny Pickett.
With Pickett still on a rookie deal, the Steelers could look to once again utilize free agency to maximize their roster while they still have a young quarterback.
Here, we'll take a look at the team's cap situation headed to free agency, their internal free agents and the biggest areas they need to address with top targets.
Cap Situation
Cap Space: $11.1 million, per Spotrac.
On first blush, this number doesn't look good. $11.1 million is barely enough to sign an entire draft class and that's without re-signing any internal free agents or acquiring outside ones.
The good news is the Steelers have a lot of options to make that number much larger. For instance, releasing Mitchell Trubisky would free up $8 million. T.J. Watt's contract could easily be restructured. That kind of move always pushes more money down the road, but that doesn't hurt as much when it's a player you are committed to long-term anyway.
Myles Jack, Ahkello Witherspoon and Gunner Olszewski are also cut candidates. Releasing all three would clear another $15 million in space, but Jack would have to be replaced so the $8 million cleared there might not be worth it.
The Steelers still have some time to work some cap magic. While the legal-tampering period starts on Monday, free agency doesn't officially start until Wednesday, March 15, giving the Steelers some time to figure out how they want to make room for any signings.
Notable Free Agents
- CB Cameron Sutton
- S Terrell Edmunds
- LB Devin Bush
- LB Robert Spillane
- DT Larry Ogunjobi
- DT Chris Wormley
- DT Tyson Alualu
Just about every significant free agent for the Steelers is on the defensive side of the ball. The unit that finished 18th in ESPN's defensive efficiency could look quite different depending on how interested the organization is in bringing them back.
Cam Sutton is likely the most significant of them all.
Whether the team brings back Sutton or not, cornerback is going to be a position of need. Witherspoon only played in four games but gave up a passer rating of 126.1 when targeted in those games.
Levi Wallace was a fine signing last season. His 62.8 PFF grade was in the middle of the pack for all the corners they graded last year. He's worth keeping around but can't carry the room moving forward.
Bush and Spillane both hitting the market might be seen as an opportunity to bring in new blood there. Bush hasn't lived up to expectations as a former Top 10 pick, and Spillane is a special teamer who happened to get some run as a linebacker.
The interior is going to need to be evaluated, too. Ogunjobi, Wormley and Alaualu were all involved in the defensive-line rotation. They might not have been incredibly impactful, but it's a lot of snaps to replace if they let all of them walk.
Biggest Needs and Top Targets
Offensive Tackle
Left tackle is probably a more pressing need than the right side, but an upgrade at both spots is the ideal scenario.
Dan Moore Jr. surrendered seven sacks while drawing 10 penalties, per PFF. Chukwuma Okorafor was only marginally better. He only allowed three sacks with four penalties but his PFF grade was in the low 60s for the second year in a row. He's had three years to prove he can be a good tackle and hasn't really stepped up to that challenge.
If the Steelers can at least find a swing tackle in free agency and a starter in the draft, it will be a big step forward.
Top Targets: Jawaan Taylor, Isaiah Wynn, Jermaine Eluemunor
Linebacker
This one is obvious when looking at the team's cap situation and internal free agents. Myles Jack is a cut candidate. Robert Spillane and Devin Bush are both free agents. This could be the opportune time to take another swing on a free agent as they did with Jack.
Fortunately for them, the off-ball linebacker group is relatively deep. That should create a market where they can get someone for cheaper than you would think. Of course, the option of pairing Tremaine Edmunds with Terrell Edmunds, his brother, is also possible.
Top Targets: Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Germaine Pratt
Defensive Line
If the Steelers want to get back to playing elite defense they need to give some attention to the interior defensive line. T.J. Watt can cover for a lot of deficiencies, but his injury exposed the defensive line as a weakness without him.
Not only are Larry Ogunjobi, Chris Wormley and Tyson Alualu impending free agents, but Cameron Heyward is 33 years old and not getting younger. Finding a way to bring in some talent to bulk up the front would be wise.
Top Targets: Zach Allen, Morgan Fox, Greg Gaines