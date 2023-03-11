Kyrie Irving on Dillon Brooks-Draymond Green Beef: There's a Maturity We Need to Have

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving has tried to play peacemaker in the ongoing feud between Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green.

Speaking to reporters prior to Saturday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies, Irving explained "there's a maturity that we've got to have" in reference to the talking Brooks has been doing recently.

Brooks and Green traded verbal jabs with each other through the media following the Grizzlies' victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Apparently riding the high from that victory, Brooks seemed to continue his trash talk Saturday by suggesting Luka Dončić sat out against the Grizzlies with a thigh injury because of the physicality he was likely to face.

There is also some uncertainty about Irving's status for the game due to a foot injury and personal reasons. Brooks told reporters he hopes the eight-time All-Star is able to suit up.

"Now I can get him by myself today, so I want to see what he's all about. He had a couple of words for me in Brooklyn, so I can't wait to pick him up full every time and see him get exhausted," Brooks told reporters about potentially playing against Irving.

Irving responded that it was natural Brooks wanted to see the best players in every game because "it makes the game a lot better competitive-wise."

Brooks seems to fancy himself as something of an antagonist in the NBA, and more accomplished players like Green and Irving are now talking about him. There is, of course, some irony in Irving criticizing someone else's public comments in a season in which the former Brooklyn Nets point guard was suspended for eight games for promoting a film containing antisemitic themes on social media and then failing to condemn antisemitism in the following days.

The Grizzlies are still trying to figure out an identity with their young core. Ja Morant is going to miss at least three more games after posting an Instagram Live video that appeared to show him flashing a gun in a club.

They have been an incredibly successful team over the past two seasons. They tied a franchise record with 56 wins last season and are currently third in the Western Conference with a 39-26 record.