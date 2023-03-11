Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Wins Men's 60-Meter Dash at USA Track and Field Masters Event

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill won the 60 meters in the men's 25-29 age bracket at the USATF Masters Indoor Championships in Louisville on Saturday.

Per Tyler Dragon of USA Today, the time puts Hill outside the top 200 in the world.

The man nicknamed "Cheetah" was one of the United States' top high school sprinters in 2014, when he ran the 200 meters in 20.14 seconds, per OlympicTalk. That mark was sixth in the U.S.

Hill owns the fastest recorded speed (23.24 mph) in Next Gen Stats history after he hit that mark in a kickoff return as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans in 2016.

The 29-year-old posted video of himself running on a track last Tuesday but didn't officially announce his entry into the race.

Hill is coming off a dominant season with the Dolphins in which he caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns.