Dillon Brooks Shades Luka Dončić for Sitting Out Mavs vs. Grizzlies with Thigh Injury

Justin Ford/Getty Images

After trading barbs with Draymond Green earlier this week, Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks decided to take a shot at Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić.

After it was announced Dončić will sit out Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Brooks told reporters it "goes to show that sometimes they ain't ready to come back to a physical game."

Dončić suffered a thigh injury in the third quarter of Dallas' loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. He had an MRI that revealed no damage, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski also noted the Mavs will hold Dončić out of the lineup until his discomfort goes away, but he's not expected to miss significant time.

Brooks is doing his best to become every opposing team's biggest villain. He bragged about how much the Grizzlies appear to be in the head of the Golden State Warriors following Thursday's game between the two teams.

"They don't ever forget. When they won the championship, they were talking about us," Brooks told reporters after Memphis' 131-110 win. "They don't ever forget who the Memphis Grizzlies are. They get up and they can't wait to play us."

The idea that Dončić is somehow intimidated or afraid to play the Grizzlies seems far-fetched. He scored 32 points and had 10 assists against them in a 137-96 Dallas victory on Oct. 22.

If Brooks has to use his trash talk as part of his motivation to get up for games, it must work well for him. The 27-year-old does get a lot of attention relative to his level of production, with 14.4 points per game on 38.8 percent shooting in 59 starts this season.