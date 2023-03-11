Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou Fight Downplayed by UFC's Dana White: 'Not Interested'

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

UFC fans clamoring for a showdown between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou are likely going to be disappointed.

Appearing on the TMZ Sports TV show, UFC president Dana White said he's "not interested" in making the fight anymore.

"I tried to make that fight for two years," White explained. "(Ngannou) didn't want the fight. Know what I mean? He didn't want the fight, and he left here without even having another deal in place. And, I know how the boxing world is, it's crazy, but Francis didn't want to [fight Jones]."

Ngannou was stripped of the heavyweight title in January after his UFC contract expired, and the two sides were unable to agree to terms on a new deal.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour (h/t Steven Marrocco of MMAFighting.com), Ngannou explained he wanted a three-fight deal from UFC that he could finish within one year before going into boxing.

The deal likely would have included a bout against Jones at UFC 285, followed by a third fight against Stipe Miocic and a second fight with Jones. His main sticking point with the offer is it was a fairly standard UFC contract.

"In that contract, I'm not free," Ngannou said. "I'm not an independent contractor. I have no rights. I hand over all the power to you guys. I've seen in the past how you guys can utilize your power against me, and I don't want that."

Ngannou has been a vocal critic of UFC's pay structure in the past. He's moved into boxing with the hope of fighting Deontay Wilder. The Predator has also talked about his hopes for a potential bout against Tyson Fury with TMZ.

Jones made his return to UFC after a three-year absence at UFC 285 on March 4. He defeated Ciryl Gane via submission in his heavyweight debut to win the vacant title.

Ngannou was on a six-fight winning streak and the reigning heavyweight champion at the time he left the promotion. The 36-year-old has a 17-3 career record with 12 knockouts or TKOs in his mixed martial arts career.