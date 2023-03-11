Joel Embiid: 'I Kinda Was Not Happy' with Matisse Thybulle's Comments on 76ers Trade

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Following Friday's 120-119 home win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid divulged that he spoke with former teammate Matisse Thybulle about some of the comments he has made regarding the Sixers since getting traded to Portland.

Prior to Friday's game, Thybulle spoke with Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer (h/t Ky Carlin of SixersWire) and provided his thoughts on the difference between playing for the Blazers and 76ers:

"Any player that's playing out of a place of fear is going to struggle. Like there's going to just be friction in everything you try to do. But when you play for a place of just discipline and receptiveness to what the game's giving and what you are reading from it. I think there's a lot more opportunity.

"And for me, specifically, I feel like there was a lot more fear-based play in Philadelphia as opposed to what I'm doing here in Portland."

Per Carlin, Embiid said after the game that he wasn't pleased with some of the comments, and he also suggested that Philly is a tough environment not every player can thrive in:

"I loved him when he was here. I kinda told him I kinda was not happy with some of the comments that was made lately, but it's whatever.

"Playing in Philly is not easy. It's a lot of pressure that comes with it. Every year, you're expected to win. It doesn't even matter if they believe that you have a good team or a good enough team to win a championship. That's the expectations and that's why there's not a lot of people that can play here and survive here."

