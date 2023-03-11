X

    Lakers Fans Troll D'Angelo Russell, Westbrook Trade After Beating Raps Without LeBron

    Adam WellsMarch 11, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates a basket and foul of LeBron James #6 against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Crypto.com Arena on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. On his home debut Russell scored 21 points to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    D'Angelo Russell's return to the court after missing six games was a rousing success for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 122-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

    In the Lakers' first game after the All-Star break on Feb. 23, Russell sprained his right ankle against the Golden State Warriors. He missed two weeks but showed no rust with 28 points (16 in the fourth quarter) on 10-of-17 shooting and nine assists vs. the Raptors.

    NBA @NBA

    DLo TOOK OVER in the Lakers W, dropping 16 PTS on 100% FG in Q4 🥶<br><br>28 PTS, 9 AST, 5 REB, 5 3PM<br><br>For more, download the NBA app:<br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/EfGWQh0QrC">https://t.co/EfGWQh0QrC</a> <a href="https://t.co/QLqWiJHyVP">pic.twitter.com/QLqWiJHyVP</a>

    The Lakers have won four of six games since LeBron James suffered a tendon injury in his foot.

    LeBron James @KingJames

    🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ Man I love this team!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakeshow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakeshow</a>

    Russell's success led to a frenzy of Lakers fans praising him and using the opportunity to troll Russell Westbrook because of how much better they have been playing since he was traded:

    Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom

    I still cannot believe the Wolves took Russell Westbrook off our hands for D'Angelo Russell and decided to throw in Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley for good measure. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo

    D'Angelo Russell top 10 NBA player of all time dont @ me

    Jordan Miranda @TJmiranda

    D'Angelo Russell in the 4th quarter this season (UPDATE):<br><br>290 points - Top 10 among PGs<br>48 3's made - T-7th in the NBA<br><br>48/41/87 shooting splits<br>64% TS<br><br>He is tied with Kyrie Irving as the most efficient 4th quarter scorer in the NBA <br><br>(based on TS% among top 70 volume shooters) <a href="https://t.co/TABV7JqA9o">https://t.co/TABV7JqA9o</a> <a href="https://t.co/pMv1whpqVY">pic.twitter.com/pMv1whpqVY</a>

    Noah Camras @noahcamras

    The Lakers really got D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley, got rid of Russell Westbrook and only gave up one protected first-round pick.<br><br>That could be one of the greatest fleeces in NBA history.<br><br>Rob Pelinka deserves his flowers. He saved the Lakers season.

    Ryan Rueda @iDude14

    D'Angelo Russell makes the Lakers so much better than Russell Westbrook.

    Mink Flow @currypistonn

    D'Angelo Russell scoring 15 vs Russell Westbrook scoring 15 for the Lakers <a href="https://t.co/NNX0n0ciDO">pic.twitter.com/NNX0n0ciDO</a>

    ⚡️ @washedG0AT

    Going from Russell Westbrook bricks to D'angelo Russell daggers <a href="https://t.co/XZTRH5b2Kl">pic.twitter.com/XZTRH5b2Kl</a>

    John @iam_johnw

    Russell Westbrook is watching the Austin reaves and D'Angelo Russell led lakers have fun <a href="https://t.co/Dh8NNfy23A">pic.twitter.com/Dh8NNfy23A</a>

    Tarik Dugum @tarikdugum

    D'Angelo Russell makes me realise how bad Russell Westbrook was for this team 😭😭😭😭

    John @iam_johnw

    Nba media getting ready to call lebron D'Angelo Russell AD and Austin reaves a super team <a href="https://t.co/ToeIRQJ3Xr">pic.twitter.com/ToeIRQJ3Xr</a>

    This was a showcase game for Rob Pelinka because a number of the Lakers' trade-deadline acquisitions made a huge difference. Jarred Vanderbilt scored 16 points in 30 minutes, and the Lakers' bench outscored Toronto's reserves 71-12, with Dennis Schröder dropping 23 points, seven assists and four steals in the win.

    𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐨✰ @deadboylyfee

    To this day I still can't believe Rob Pelinka turned:<br><br>- Kendrick Nunn<br>- Russell Westbrook<br>- Juan Toscano-Anderson<br>- Damian Jones<br>- Patrick Beverley<br>- Thomas Bryant<br>- 1 FRP, 3 SRP<br><br>into<br><br>- Rui Hachimura<br>- D'Angelo Russell<br>- Jarred Vanderbilt<br>- Malik Beasley<br>- Mo Bamba<br>- 3 SRP<br><br>😮‍💨

    Rui Hachimura had 16 points in 20 minutes off the bench. This was a game in which Anthony Daivs only scored eight points and took seven shots, yet the Lakers were still able to erase a 12-point third-quarter deficit and get the win.

    The Lakers outscored Toronto 37-22 in the fourth quarter to get their third consecutive win and improve to 6-2 since the All-Star break.

    Los Angeles has moved within one game of .500 at 33-34 and is only 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

    The Lakers will host the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. The Raptors, who have lost four of their last five games, will return home to host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.