Pac-12 Tournament 2023: Men's Semifinals Scores, Championship Bracket and Schedule

The Arizona Wildcats and UCLA Bruins will face off in the Pac-12 tournament final for the second straight year.

Arizona won last year's meeting in Las Vegas. The Wildcats will try to win their fifth Pac-12 tournament title in the last eight years.

UCLA is in search of its first tournament crown since 2014. A victory inside T-Mobile Arena might secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament for the Bruins.

Mick Cronin's side comes into Saturday at a disadvantage because of the injuries suffered by Jaylen Clark and Adem Bona.

Clark is out of the season with an Achilles injury and Bona left Friday's semifinal win over the Oregon Ducks with a shoulder injury.

Pac-12 Tournament Semifinal Scores

No. 1 UCLA 75, No. 4 Oregon 56

No. 2 Arizona 78, No. 6 Arizona State 59

Pac-12 Tournament Final Info

Date: Saturday, March 11

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com and ESPN app

Preview

Any talk about the Pac-12 tournament final has to begin with UCLA's recent injury issues.

The Bruins lost Clark to a season-ending injury last week and Bona missed the conclusion of the semifinal against Oregon.

Bona's status is still unknown as of Friday night, but if he is unavailable, or hampered in any way, the Bruins would be at a disadvantage against Arizona's big men.

Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez will be on the floor for the Bruins. The two veterans combined for 46 points in Friday's win over Oregon.

Campbell and Jaquez started the Pac-12 tournament with 34 points between themselves in against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The experience of both players should help the Bruins navigate any situation that comes up on Saturday night.

If Bona does not play, the Bruins will rely more on Campbell and Jaquez to dictate the pace on both sides of the floor.

Arizona could have a heavy reliance on Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis down low to take advantage of UCLA's weakness. Tubelis put up 24 points in the last meeting with the Bruins on March 4.

Arizona won the first meeting by six points in a game that did not reach 60 points. The Wildcats are known for their offensive production, but they proved in that game they can win a low-scoring affair with its most competitive rival in the Pac-12.

But beating UCLA in any form has been difficult for every team that faced the Bruins since the start of February.

The Bruins enter Saturday on a 12-game winning streak that has put them on the verge of clinching a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

UCLA was ahead of the Purdue Boilermakers for the last No. 1 seed in the Friday bracket projection from ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

The No. 1 seed and the potential to end the Pac-12 tournament title drought will be the motivating factors for UCLA.

Arizona is a projected No. 2 seed. A win over UCLA would be the first step in the process to making a late surge to a No. 1 seed, but that also requires a loss from Purdue in Saturday's Big Ten tournament semifinals.