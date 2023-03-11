Big Ten Tournament 2023: Men's Quarterfinals Scores, Semifinals Bracket and Schedule

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The 2023 Big Ten tournament has had the most upsets of any power-conference tournament during Championship Week.

The 13th-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes and 10th-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions make up half of the semifinal field in Chicago.

Ohio State is trying to put together an improbable string of five wins in five days to win the event and clinch the automatic bid in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Penn State's goal is no longer to make the field of 68, as it did that with its first two wins inside the United Center, but now it is searching for its first-ever Big Ten tournament title.

The Purdue Boilermakers, who won the Big Ten regular-season title by three games, stand in Ohio State's way of a stunning championship game appearance.

Penn State will be the underdog against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second semifinal. Indiana and Purdue are one win each away from setting up a rivalry showdown in Sunday's final.

Big Ten Quarterfinal Scores

No. 1 Purdue 70, No. 9 Rutgers 65

No. 13 Ohio State 68, No. 4 Michigan State 58

No. 10 Penn State 67, No. 2 Northwestern 65 (Final/Overtime)

No. 3 Indiana 70, No. 6 Maryland 60

Semifinal Schedule

Purdue vs. Ohio State (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Indiana vs. Penn State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

Semifinal Previews

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 13 Ohio State

Purdue and Ohio State will face off in one of the unlikeliest semifinal matchups in Big Ten tournament history.

Ohio State entered Chicago with just five wins in Big Ten regular-season play, and it had two victories after January 22.

Two of those wins came in the final three games of the regular season, and the Buckeyes carried that momentum into the United Center.

The Buckeyes ended the NCAA tournament hopes of the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round and beat the Iowa Hawkeyes for the second time this season in the second round.

Ohio State was at a disadvantage against the Michigan State Spartans on Friday, as star freshman Brice Sensabaugh was ruled out with knee soreness. Sensabaugh's absence did not affect the Buckeyes much, as they were ahead for a majority of the quarterfinal clash.

Chris Holtmann's team has yet to show signs of fatigue in its bid to win five games in five days, but the dream may come to an end against Purdue.

The Boilermakers beat Ohio State twice. They won by two points in Columbus and earned a 82-55 triumph on their home floor.

Zach Edey controlled the frontcourt in the second meeting with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Sensabaugh was the only other player in that game to score more than 15 points.

Purdue should try to exploit its advantage in the paint with Edey to open up an early lead and to try to get some Buckeyes in foul trouble.

Ohio State is in unprecedented territory as a No. 13 seed in the Big Ten tournament. The previous two No. 13 seeds to reach the quarterfinals lost in that round. Rutgers lost in the same round as a No. 14 seed in 2018.

One has to assume the Buckeyes will be tired, but if, and when, it affects them is unknown. They could give everything in the first half and be fueled by adrenaline to the finish, or fade out as the second half goes on.

Purdue's task is to make sure the Buckeyes are out of reach before halftime so the crowd does not rally behind Ohio State and make the game more difficult than it should be.

A convincing win by Purdue will help it stay alive for the fourth No. 1 seed in the Big Dance. Matt Painter's team is competing with the UCLA Bruins for that spot. UCLA held the edge in the latest bracket projection from ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 10 Penn State

Penn State started the Big Ten tournament in search of securing a spot in the NCAA tournament.

The Nittany Lions are now on the "Last Four Byes" line in Lunardi's latest projection, and they are in search of their first Big Ten tournament final since 2011.

Micah Shrewsberry's team entered Chicago in some of the best form of any Big Ten team, as it finished the regular season with five wins in six games.

The desperation to reach the field of 68 drove the Nittany Lions on that run, but now they have to deal with an Indiana team looking to get on the same type of hot streak.

Indiana alternated wins and losses over its last seven regular-season games. It broke that trend with a win over the Maryland Terrapins on Friday.

The Hoosiers may have some revenge on their minds Saturday since they lost by 19 points on the road in their lone meeting with Penn State.

There could also be a sense of completing the task in the Big Ten tournament after coming up short in the semifinals last year against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Both teams will try to find success through their star players. Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis is a menace in the frontcourt, while Penn State's Jalen Pickett is one of the best guards in the country.

Indiana needs to do a better job of containing Pickett and his supporting cast. Seth Lundy scored 25 points on the Hoosiers inside the Bryce Jordan Center, and three other players hit the 12-point mark.

The Hoosiers earned four of its last six wins by holding opponents under 70 points, and they could learn from the defensive job Northwestern did on Pickett on Friday night. Pickett scored just 15 points in the overtime win.