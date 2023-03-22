Luka Dončić to Return for Mavericks vs. Warriors After Thigh Injury; Kyrie Irving Out

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić is set to return in Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors after missing the previous five games with a thigh injury, the team announced.

Unfortunately, Kyrie Irving will miss the game due to a foot injury. Tim Hardaway Jr. is also unavailable due to a non-COVID illness.

Irving played the last two games after missing a three-game stretch with a foot injury, but he was seen in a walking boot after his last game.

Dallas will still be thrilled to get Dončić back on the floor after injuries have limited him since the All-Star break.

Of note, a right heel contusion sidelined him for four games in February. Dončić returned on Feb. 11, but he was forced off the court on March 8 with a left thigh strain during a 113-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. He had 15 points and eight assists in 28 minutes before exiting.

The 24-year-old is averaging 33.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists in his fifth NBA season. His resume already includes four All-Star Game appearances and three All-NBA first-team placements.

Dončić also notably led the Dallas Mavericks to a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2022, the team's first in 11 years.

Irving picked up the slack when Dončić missed time, but now it's on the younger player to carry the team until Irving returns to full strength. Jaden Hardy may also see more playing time with an increased role.